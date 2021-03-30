USA

Human Rights Trends Moving in Wrong Direction, US Report Finds

By Ken Bredemeier
March 30, 2021 05:35 PM
Uyghurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) hold a rally outside the US State Department calling on US…
Uyghurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement hold a rally outside the State Department calling on President Joe Biden to increase pressure on the Chinese Communist Party, on Feb. 5, 2021 in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Human rights abuses abounded across the globe in 2020, the U.S. State Department concluded Tuesday in its annual review of how the world's governments treat their people.

“The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Commenting on the report, Blinken also said the coronavirus pandemic led to “unique challenges” throughout the world, with some governments using “the crisis as a pretext to restrict rights and consolidate authoritarian rule.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the '2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices,' at the…
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the "2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," at the State Department in Washington, March 30, 2021.

“Women and children faced heightened risk as the prevalence of gender-based and domestic violence increased due to lockdowns and the loss of traditional social protections,” the top U.S. diplomat said about the country-by-country look at human rights.

He said that “other marginalized populations,” including older people, those with disabilities and the lesbian, gay and transgender communities “experienced particular vulnerability.”

The report, authorized by Congress to assess conditions in countries where the U.S. is sending foreign aid, did not analyze human rights conditions in the U.S., such as last year’s street protests against police abuse of minorities or unfounded complaints by former President Donald Trump that voting irregularities led to his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Blinken said Biden’s new administration “has placed human rights front and center in its foreign policy,” while it recognizes “there is work to be done at home,” as the country strives “to live up to our highest ideals and principles."

"We all have work to do, and we must use every tool available to foster a more peaceful and just world.”

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.

But overseas, Blinken said, “too many people continued to suffer under brutal conditions in 2020.”

He cited numerous countries the U.S. considers offenders of basic human rights.

“In China, government authorities committed genocide against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and crimes against humanity, including imprisonment, torture, enforced sterilization, and persecution against Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups,” Blinken said.

The report on China said Beijing “continued to imprison citizens for reasons related to politics and religion. Human rights organizations estimated tens of thousands of political prisoners remained incarcerated, most in prisons and some in administrative detention. The government did not grant international humanitarian organizations access to political prisoners."

People carry Syrian opposition flags during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian conflict, in opposition-held Idlib, Syria, March 15, 2021.
Protesters gather to mark the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian conflict, in opposition-held Idlib, Syria, March 15, 2021.

Blinken contended that atrocities sanctioned by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “continued unabated, and this year marks 10 years of their struggles to live in dignity and freedom.”

He said the war in Yemen “has driven millions to extreme humanitarian need, preventing them from exercising many of their basic rights.”

Blinken said the Russian government “has targeted political dissidents and peaceful protesters, while official corruption remained rampant.”

The U.S. diplomatic chief said that in Nicaragua, the “corrupt” regime of President Daniel Ortega “passed increasingly repressive laws that limit severely the ability of opposition political groups, civil society and independent media to operate.”

FILE - Riot police prepare to disperse protesters during a rally against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government, inside Metrocentro mall in Managua, Nicaragua, Feb. 25, 2020.
FILE - Riot police prepare to disperse protesters during a rally against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua, Feb. 25, 2020.

The report said that in Nicaragua, "the government continued to hold 106 political prisoners as of December, nine of them in solitary confinement. Political prisoners were kept together with common criminals.”

The State Department review said that “advocacy groups (working in Nicaragua) reported that prison authorities instigated quarrels between the general prison population and political prisoners by blaming political prisoners for any withheld privileges, often resulting in violence. Human rights organizations received several reports of political prisoners being beaten, threatened, held in solitary confinement for weeks, and suffering from poor ventilation and poisoned or contaminated food and water.”

A man arrested for protesting over human rights abuses makes a court appearance in leg irons at the magistrates courts in…
A man arrested for protesting over human rights abuses makes a court appearance in leg irons in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept, 14, 2020.

Elsewhere, Blinken said that in Cuba, “government restrictions continued to suppress the freedoms of expression, association, religion or belief, and movement. State-sanctioned violence in Zimbabwe against civil society activists, labor leaders, and opposition members continued a culture of impunity,” while gay and transgender people “continued to be vulnerable to violence, discrimination, and harassment due to criminalization and stigma associated with same-sex sexual conduct.”

In Turkmenistan, Blinken said, “Citizens criticizing the government faced possible arrest for treason, and the whereabouts of more than 100 political prisoners remain unknown.”

He concluded that “these and other ongoing rights abuses cause untold damage well beyond the borders of any single country; unchecked human rights abuses anywhere can contribute to a sense of impunity everywhere.”

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for Biden administration.
USA
Blinken Unveils US 2020 Human Rights Report
In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit US promotion of human rights abroad
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 01:16 PM
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.
East Asia Pacific
UN Human Rights Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over China’s Treatment of Uyghurs
The group is calling for unhindered access to conduct investigations and encouraging business to scrutinize their supply chains for evidence of forced labor products; China denies the allegations of rights violations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 03:08 PM
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley
VOA News on Iran
US Envoy Contrasts Biden’s Criticism of Iran’s Poor Human Rights Record with Trump Approach
In VOA Persian interview, Robert Malley says Biden is taking a ‘more principled approach’ by pushing for respect of human rights throughout world, including in the US
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 02:40 AM
Tran Quoc Khanh was detained March 9 on accusations of using Facebook Live to “distort information against the State, causing public confusion.”
Press Freedom
Vietnam Detains Man Over Facebook Posts on Politics, Human Rights
In latest Facebook-related arrest, Vietnam detains 61-year-old who used social media site to announce election run and discuss human rights issues
Default Author Profile
By An Hai
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 05:48 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Immigration

US Federal Employees Asked to Volunteer and Assist at Southern Border

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021.
USA

Capitol Riot Exposed QAnon’s Violent Potential

Trump supporter Douglas Austen Jensen, wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

Biden to Promote $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…
USA

Wealthy Americans Dodge $175 Billion in Taxes Each Year 

FILE - This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency…
USA

Trial of Policeman Charged in George Floyd’s Death Continues with Firefighter Testimony

Community members living in North Minneapolis watch the second day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin