Immigration

US Refugee Arrivals Postponed Another Week

By Victoria Macchi
October 22, 2019 03:35 PM
People are detained on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building during a demonstration against planned Trump administration cuts…
FILE - Faith leaders and members of human rights groups wearing life vests are arrested during a protest against cuts to the U.S. refugee resettlement program, at the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 15, 2019.

The U.S. has postponed a resumption of refugee arrivals by at least another week, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to VOA on Tuesday, as the Trump administration pushes for further reductions in the number of refugees America takes in each year.

The postponement follows last month's announcement that a pause in refugee arrivals would be in effect until Oct. 22 while the White House and Congress engaged in legally required discussions to determine how many refugees will be admitted for the 2020 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

The State Department now says refugee arrivals likely will resume next week "on or after October 29."

Refugees who had been expected to travel to the U.S. in the interim will be rescheduled, according to an agency statement.

The U.S. reached its self-imposed cap of 30,000 refugee arrivals in FY2019, one of the lowest admissions levels since the program started in 1980. For FY2020, U.S President Donald Trump and the State Department have proposed a cap of 18,000 refugees.

While the president issues the "determination" that sets the upper limit of how many refugees will be admitted in a year, that ceiling requires consultations with Capitol Hill lawmakers. A determination has not yet been announced, and no refugees have arrived in the new fiscal year to date.

For decades, the United States had been a global leader in third-country resettlement. The administration's proposed refugee cap would be the lowest in the program's history and would restructure the categories under which refugees would be admitted, including people fleeing religious persecution.
 

Related Stories

Migrants raise their hands after confronting authorities near Tuzantan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019…
Immigration
Caravan of 2,000 Migrants Detained in Southern Mexico
Mexican officials broke apart a caravan of about 2,000 migrants that had set out from southern Mexico Saturday in the hopes of reaching the United States
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 00:29
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reopen the border gate of the Gateway International Bridge that connects downtown…
Immigration
US Not Alone in Restricting Asylum Eligibility
For all the attention the White House's border initiatives have drawn, the US is not alone in forging regional asylum deals in which nations share responsibility for processing claims filed by people fleeing persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations
Ramon Taylor is a New York-based video journalist for VOA News.
By Ramon Taylor
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 17:33
Migrants, returned to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings, block the Puerta Mexico international border crossing bridge to demand a faster asylum process, in Matamoros, Mexico, Oct. 10, 2019.
USA
US-Mexico Bridges Reopen After Migrant Protest
Mexican media at the scene reported the protesters were primarily Honduran and attempted to cross into the US as a single large group overnight
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 13:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
Victoria Macchi