USA

Judge Who Sentenced Roger Stone Is Feeling Heat from Trump

By Masood Farivar
February 27, 2020 10:11 PM
Judge Amy Berman Jackson, left, at an awards breakfast for pro bono counsel at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in…
Judge Amy Berman Jackson, left, at an awards breakfast for pro bono counsel at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, April 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON - U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson was under siege and growing impatient.

Heading into last week’s highly anticipated sentencing of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Jackson faced a torrent of withering criticism from Trump and his conservative allies over her handling of a case they belittled as politically motivated.

Jackson, 65, a Harvard Law School graduate, had endured many epithets. “Obama judge.” “Corrupt.” “Anti-Trump.”

This courtroom sketch shows former campaign adviser for President Trump, Roger Stone talking from the witness stand as Judge Amy Berman Jackson listens during a court hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington, Feb. 21, 2019.

Trump, concerned that Stone would receive a lengthy prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering, had accused Jackson of bias in a Feb. 11 tweet: “Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

This wasn’t the first time Trump had lashed out at a federal judge. To critics, it amounted to an attempt to bully a judge into letting a convicted friend of the president's walk free.

By tradition, U.S. judges don’t respond to personal attacks. But as she prepared to sentence Stone to more than four years in prison last week, Jackson delivered from the bench a powerful defense of an independent judiciary against attempts to delegitimize it. 

“The dismay and the disgust with any attempts to interfere with the efforts of prosecutors and members of the judiciary to fulfill their duty should transcend party,” Jackson said.

“Sure, the defense is free to say: 'So what? Who cares?' ” she said. “But, I'll say this: Congress cared. The United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia that prosecuted the case and is still prosecuting the case cared. The jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared. The American people cared. And I care.”

It’s not very often that a federal judge becomes a household name.

Not that long ago Jackson was little-known outside a small circle of defense lawyers and prosecutors with cases before the federal court in Washington, D.C.

Then the Stone case hit the docket last year, thrusting Jackson into the national spotlight as the presiding judge over one of the most high-profile cases of recent years.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, checks pages in the report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, July 24, 2019 in Washington.

Jackson had already presided over several other cases arising from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. But the yearlong court proceedings against Stone put Jackson smack in the middle of a national story, thanks to Stone's antics in and outside of the courtroom and Trump's running commentary in the background.

"I think she rose to the occasion," said Carl Tobias, a law professor and judicial selection expert at the University of Richmond. "I don't think she invited it. I think she was assigned the case and she did her judicial duty."

Jackson’s career path mirrors those of many successful federal judges. Harvard Law School. Clerk for a federal appellate judge. Six years as a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington. Nearly two decades in private practice, during which she represented prominent clients.

In the 10 years since she was named to the bench by former President Barack Obama, Jackson has earned a reputation as a no-nonsense but fair-minded jurist with a penchant for delivering a tongue-lashing to unrepentant defendants and their lawyers.

In 2013, she sentenced former Democratic Congressman Jesse L. Jackson Jr., the son of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, to 30 months in prison for misappropriating $750,000 in campaign funds.

In 2016, she rejected the Obama administration’s claim of executive privilege to block records from congressional investigators probing a controversial federal sting operation aimed at Mexican drug cartels along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tobias said judges on the D.C. district court often rule against the president that appointed them.

“I think they wear that as a badge of honor and they deserve a lot of respect and credit for doing that,” Tobias said.

But in a highly partisan environment where criticism of judges has become fair game, Jackson has had her impartiality called into question.

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington.

Trump criticized Jackson after Jackson revoked bail for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and sent him to jail after Manafort tried to influence the testimony of two government witnesses.

The case against Stone tested Jackson's patience and restraint. In February 2019, Jackson imposed a gag order on Stone after Stone posted a picture of Jackson next to a gun’s crosshairs on Instagram. In July, Jackson ordered Stone to stop using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram after she found him in violation of the gag order by posting disparaging comments about the Mueller investigation. 

“What am I supposed to do with you,” an exasperated Jackson said to him.

Yet she stopped short of revoking his bail. And even though she had the discretion to impose a seven- to nine-year sentence, she opted for a shorter term, saying it was just and fair.

Jackson delayed imposition of the sentence, pending Stone’s motion for a new trial. But she rejected Stone’s latest motion that she recuse herself from the case, writing that the move “appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and biased’ in it.”

Trump has continued to take jabs at the case, despite an admonition from Attorney General William Barr to stop meddling in pending criminal cases.

After Jackson warned Trump during a hearing on Tuesday about attacks on a juror in the case, Trump responded by tweeting that the juror "was totally biased, as is the judge."

Related Stories

Roger Stone arrives for his sentencing at federal court in Washington, Feb. 20, 2020.
USA
Trump Ally Roger Stone Says Jurors Biased; Wants New Trial
A federal judge hears arguments on whether to grant Roger Stone a new trial based on his claims of juror bias in the trial that led to his conviction and sentencing on charges related to the Russia investigation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 17:04
Roger Stone, accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, arrives at federal court in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019.
Archive
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Loses Bid to Delay Sentencing Hearing
Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in connection with the Russia investigation
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 12:29
Roger Stone, center, departs federal court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. President Donald Trump loyalist and ally,…
USA
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison
Sentence was about half as long as federal prosecutors had initially recommended before Attorney General William Barr overturned the recommendation, setting off a firestorm over political meddling in the justice system
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 13:11
Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrives at Federal Court, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Washington.
US Politics
Trump Denies Pressuring Justice Dept. in Roger Stone Sentencing
The president had denounced prosecutors' sentencing recommendation of seven to nine years for Roger Stone in corruption case linked to 2016 presidential election
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 21:18
Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Judge Who Sentenced Roger Stone Is Feeling Heat from Trump

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, left, at an awards breakfast for pro bono counsel at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in…
Middle East

US Senator Graham Calls for No-Fly Zone in Syria's Idlib

Smoke billows over the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria, following bombardment…
USA

Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced to 3 Years for Fraud

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh speaks to reporters after her sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Baltimore on…
USA

Adviser: Sanders Presidency Could Start with $300 Billion US Jobs Program

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Feb. 27, 2020.
USA

Belgian Envoy Sees 'Dynamic' Energy Driving US Economy 

Dirk Wouters, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the United States, seen in a photo taken at his residence in Washington. 