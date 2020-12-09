USA

Jury Convicts Man in Minnesota Mosque Bombing

By VOA News
December 09, 2020 08:12 PM
This undated photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Hari, is the purported ringleader in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. He was found guilty Dec. 9, 2020, in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Minnesota.

A federal jury Wednesday convicted a man of civil rights and hate crimes charges related to the 2017 bombing of a mosque in the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

Michael Hari, 49, the leader of an anti-government militia group based in the state of Illinois, was found guilty on all five counts related to the August 2017 bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. No one was injured, but the pipe bomb attack shook the community and provoked demonstrations across the country.

The charges against Hari include damaging property because of its religious character, forcibly obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit felonies with fire and explosives, using a destructive device in a crime of violence and possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Hari had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, but two co-conspirators arrested with him at the time of the attack, Joe Morris and Michael McWhorter, confessed to the crime in January 2019.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before declaring Hari guilty.

Prosecutors cited Hari’s hatred for Muslims throughout the trial, in particular referencing “The White Rabbit Handbook,” Hari’s manifesto named after his group.

Testimony by his co-defendants last year detailed how Hari rented a truck and drove it from Illinois to the Minnesota town of Bloomington, where he instructed Morris and McWhorter to throw the pipe bomb while he waited in his car.

Last month, an FBI report showed that hate crimes in the U.S. increased by 2.7% in 2019. 

A woman passes by a "No Place For Hate" sign in a shop in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Robert…
FBI: Hate Crime Incidents Rose 2.7% in 2019
There were 7,314 hate crime incidents last year, the most reported since 2008

The FBI defines hate crimes as criminal acts motivated by race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identity.

Of the 8,552 victims in the FBI’s report from 2019, 21% were targeted because of their religion.

Sen. Al Franken speaks during an Aug. 8, 2017, solidarity event at the Al Farooq Youth & Family Center in Bloomington, MN, which was fire-bombed days earlier.
USA
Hundreds Gather to Show Solidarity at Fire-bombed Minnesota Mosque
In a show of solidarity, hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night at a Minnesota mosque that was fire-bombed over the weekend.Mohamed Omar, executive director of the Islamic center, told VOA that the gathering, which included community and political leaders and congregants, was meant to send message to those behind the attack."The goal of the gathering was to show those targeting us because of what we believe that there are many other non-Muslim Minnesotans who…
By Mohamud Mascade
Wed, 08/09/2017 - 12:08 PM
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 20, 2011.
USA
Minnesota Mosque Explosion 'Deeper and Scarier' Than Threats
The Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in suburban Minneapolis, like other U.S. mosques, occasionally receives threatening calls and emails. But leaders say they're more frightened after a weekend attack in which an explosive shattered windows and damaged a room as worshippers prepared for morning prayers.   "We feel like it's much deeper and scarier than like something random,'' Mohamed Omar, the center's executive director, said Sunday.
