USA

Miami Officials Say 4 Confirmed Dead, 159 Still Missing in Building Collapse

By VOA News
June 25, 2021 11:44 AM
Part of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Part of a building is shown after a partial collapse, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

Officials in Miami said Friday four people are confirmed dead and 159 people remain unaccounted for, one day after a section of a seaside apartment building collapsed.

Officials from the city of Miami and surrounding Dade County held a news briefing at near the scene of the incident in the town of Surfside, just north of Miami. Roughly a quarter of the building that contained about 55 apartments collapsed at about 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters rescue officials were still searching for survivors, along with additional victims in the collapsed portion of the building. She said 129 people have been confirmed safe, adding that the numbers are very fluid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah said the entire building has been cleared and checked so rescue operations can focus on the rubble. He said operations continued throughout the night, both from above and below, by tunneling beneath the rubble from the building's basement. He said 130 firefighters are working at the site.

It is unclear if those factors contributed to the incident.

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the site, which will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts and supply additional funds.

Information from the Associated Press and the Reuters news service contributed to this report.


