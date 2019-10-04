USA

Microsoft: Hackers Linked to Iran Targeted US Presidential Campaign

By VOA News
October 4, 2019 05:13 PM
FILE - Microsoft Corp. signage is shown outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash.
FILE - Microsoft Corp. signage is shown outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash.

Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

Microsoft said hackers linked to the Iranian government targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, but were not successful.

The company said in a blogpost Friday that the hackers attempted to penetrate 241 accounts, including a U.S. presidential campaign, current and former U.S. government officials, media targets and prominent expatriate Iranians.

It said the hackers were successfully able to access four accounts, but Microsoft said none of those accounts belonged to a campaign or any current or former government officials.

Microsoft did not identify the election campaign whose network was targeted by the hackers.

FILE - Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 22, 2019.

Chris Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in a statement to VOA that his agency is aware of the report by Microsoft and "we are working with them to assess and mitigate impacts."

"While much of this activity can likely be attributed to run-of-the-mill foreign intelligence service work, Microsoft's claims that a presidential campaign was targeted is yet more evidence that our adversaries are looking to undermine our democratic institutions," he said.

A computer network used by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign was hacked during that election.

The latest attacks by a group that Microsoft dubbed "Phosphorous" occurred during a 30-day period between August and September. Microsoft said the attacks were not technically sophisticated but did say the hackers researched their targets and tried to use personal information to access the accounts.

Related Stories

FILE - An advertisement for Skype is seen over 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Microsoft Says It 'Listens' to Conversations Only With Permission
Microsoft's statement came in defense of its voice data handling, following a report that said contractors listened to conversations on personal topics
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 08/07/2019 - 16:03
FILE - With a background screen showing new services for Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build, the company's annual conference for software developers, May 6, 2019, Seattle, Washington.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Amazon, Microsoft Battle Over Pentagon's 'War Cloud'
Cloud computing project would store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the Pentagon to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 11:55
FILE - In this March 18, 2014 photo, voters cast their ballots in Hinsdale, Ill. Microsoft announced May 6, 2019, an ambitious effort to make voting secure, verifiable and reliably auditable with open-source software.
USA
Microsoft's Offers Software Tools to Secure Elections
Microsoft announced an ambitious effort it says will make voting secure, verifiable and subject to reliable audits. Two of the three top U.S elections vendors have expressed interest in potentially incorporating the open-source software into their proprietary voting systems.   The software kit is being developed with Galois, an Oregon-based company separately creating a secure voting system prototype under contract with the Pentagon's advanced research agency…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl