USA

Minnesota Police Officer Involved in Traffic Stop Shooting of Black Man Resigns

By VOA News
April 13, 2021 04:24 PM
Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference in snowfall, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference in snowfall, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old African American man during a traffic stop Sunday has resigned, as has the police chief of the Minneapolis suburb.

A 26-year veteran of city’s police department, Kim Potter resigned in a letter Tuesday, saying, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately." Her union announced her resignation.

US Police Killings by Race

In a report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. The report said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot also announced Tuesday that Police Chief Tim Gannon would also be resigning.

Gannon in a Monday news conference said he believes Potter accidentally shot Wright when she meant to use her Taser. A Taser is a non-lethal electroshock weapon used to incapacitate an individual by an electric shock, thus allowing them to be approached and handled in an unresisting and safe manner.

A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The shooting has led to two nights of protests in the city. Hundreds of people gathered late Monday outside the Brooklyn Center police station to protest the deadly shooting. Police fired tear gas canisters and flash-bang grenades to try to disperse the crowd after the start of a new overnight curfew.

There were some clashes between protesters and police as officers moved the demonstrators away from the police station.

Authorities said some among the crowd threw objects at the officers, and that about 40 people were arrested. The protests largely broke up by early Tuesday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

US Police Killings by Age and Gender

 

Related Stories

A demonstrator raises their hand while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a…
USA
Protesters Defy Minnesota Curfew After Police Shooting   
Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during traffic stop called for using Taser but fired gun instead, according to body camera video footage released by police chief  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 01:32 AM
Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters after an officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 11,2021.
USA
'No Justification' for Violence in Minnesota After Police Shooting, Biden Says
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Minneapolis suburb after 20-old-man shot and killed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 04:55 PM
A protester confronts police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn…
USA
Protests Erupt in Minnesota After Police Shooting
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Minneapolis suburb after 20-old-man shot and killed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 11:43 AM
Protesters clash with police after a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn…
USA
Minnesota Police Shoot, Kill Man After Traffic Stop Incident
The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 01:37 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

South & Central Asia

US Intelligence Raises Concerns About Afghanistan Pullout

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, makes an…
USA

US Highway Safety Agency Investigates Reports of Airbag Failures in GM Vehicles

A long line of unsold 2021 Silverado pickup trucks sits at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. …
USA

Minnesota Police Officer Involved in Traffic Stop Shooting of Black Man Resigns

Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference in snowfall, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis.
USA

Biden, Lawmakers Honor US Capitol Police Officer Slain in Car Attack

Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, left, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
USA

Number of US Troops Linked to Domestic Terror Plots Small but Growing

FILE - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump along with members of the far-right group Proud Boys gather for a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, Dec. 12, 2020.