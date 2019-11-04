USA

Mnuchin to Host Nile Dam Meeting in Washington

By VOA News
November 4, 2019 05:03 PM
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Octopber 11,…
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2019.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to host the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, as well as the president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass,  in Washington on Wednesday for a discussion about a giant hydropower dam project on the Nile River.

The controversial project in Ethiopia's section of the river has been the focus of an escalating feud between Ethiopia and Egypt over scarce water resources.  

World Bank President David Malpass speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, April 11, 2019.

The Trump administration sent a letter Oct. 21 to the three countries and Malpass to try to find a resolution to the dispute, after Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi asked President Donald Trump to mediate.

The president appointed Mnuchin as the lead person on the issue, apparently bypassing the State Department — including the department's agency tasked with foreign trans-boundary water management, which has been talking about the issue with the involved parties at least since 2011.

It is unclear what the Trump administration's interest is in the conflict.

White House senior adivser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2019.

Responding to VOA's question on Friday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the Trump administration is "very active all around the globe having different meetings" and "doing things in a very unconventional, different way" without giving further details.

The Treasury Department has not responded to VOA's queries on the issue.

Egypt has long-sought external help to mediate the conflict. Last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said the parties have been invited to meet and "discuss breaking the deadlock in the ongoing negotiations." 

Cairo considers the issue a national security matter because it believes Ethiopia's planned construction of the massive upstream Nile dam could threaten Egypt's source of fresh water.

Ethiopia wants to keep the negotiations on a tripartite level and has previously rejected outside mediation. It has confirmed Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew will attend the Washington meeting but Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity, Seleshi Bekele, told VOA that third-party negotiation "is not something that Ethiopia will reach into an agreement on," adding that "the issue will only be resolved on a technical level."

Neighboring Sudan, which has less at stake in the conflict, has confirmed that it will attend.

Under the 1959 Nile Waters Agreement between Egypt and Sudan, Egypt can take up to 55.5 billion cubic meters of water from the Nile each year, and Sudan can take up to 18.5 billion. The agreement was reached shortly before Egypt began constructing its own megadam, the Aswan High Dam.

Ethiopia was not part of this agreement and has been negotiating for a formal water-sharing agreement with Egypt for years. One sticking point remains the rate at which Ethiopia will draw water out of the Nile to fill the dam's reservoir.

Cairo fears that filling the reservoir behind the dam too quickly could reduce its share of water from the Nile.

Salem Solomon, Solomon Abate contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz…
Middle East
Egypt Says Washington to Host Nov. 6 Meeting on Ethiopia Dam Dispute
Egypt is worried that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, under construction near Ethiopia's border with Sudan, will restrict supplies of already scarce Nile waters
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 17:18
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives to address members of parliament on the current situation in the country at the…
Africa
Ethiopia's Nobel-Winning Leader Issues Warning Over Dam
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made remarks during parliament question-and-answer session, his most prominent public appearance since winning Nobel Peace prize on Oct. 11
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 08:13
FILE - Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2019.
Middle East
Egypt to Press for Outside Mediator in Ethiopia Dam Dispute
Egypt sees the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as an existential risk, fearing it will threaten scarce water supplies in Egypt and power generation at its own dam in Aswan
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 15:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump, in 2020 Election Preview, Pushes Republican Candidates in Tuesday Voting

President Donald Trump welcomes Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, left, to the stage at a rally at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo…
USA

Mnuchin to Host Nile Dam Meeting in Washington

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Octopber 11,…
USA

World Series Champion Washington Nationals Visit White House

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, center, speaks as First Lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, react at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.
USA

US Warns Iran on Use of More Advanced Centrifuges

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the head of the organization Ali…
Africa

US Helps Senegal Defend Against Sahel Extremists

Brian Hook (R), US SpaBrian Hook (R), U.S. Special Representative for Iran, and Ambassador Nathan Sales (L), State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, speak during a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, April 8, 2019. ecial Representative for Iran, and Ambassador Nathan Sales (L), State Department Coordinator for…