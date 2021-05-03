USA

Moderna to Provide Tens of Millions of Doses of COVID vaccine to COVAX

By VOA News
May 03, 2021 02:21 PM
A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Under the deal, Moderna will work with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply 34 million doses later this year to COVAX at the company’s ‘lowest tiered price’.

Moderna announced Monday it will supply the COVAX vaccine sharing program with up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022. The news comes simultaneously as Sweden announced it would send one million doses of the AstraZeneca shot as well.  
 
Under the deal, Moderna will work with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply 34 million doses later this year to COVAX, a program created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.
 
The shots will be offered at the company’s “lowest tiered price” and Gavi will be able to buy an additional 466 million doses next year in 2022.  
 
“We recognize that many countries have limited resources to access COVID-19 vaccines," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel wrote in a press release. "We support COVAX’s mission to ensure broad, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and we remain committed to doing everything that we can to ending this ongoing pandemic with our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.”
 
The agreement comes after Moderna’s shot was approved for emergency use listing by the WHO on Friday, a prerequisite for COVAX eligibility.  
 
Meanwhile, Sweden’s donation of AstraZeneca shots marks the second by a European Union (EU) member, following France’s donation last month.  
 
The donation comes amid mounting concerns of growing inequity in vaccine distribution following wealthy countries stockpiling shots for its citizens. 

Related Stories

A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen,…
The Infodemic: Moderna Official Didn't Say Vaccine Alters DNA
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 01:52 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
CDC Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to be Highly Effective in 'Real World' Conditions
Research found vaccines 90 percent effective in nearly 4,000 health care personnel and first responders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 02:51 PM
FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a drive-up mass vaccination site…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moderna Begins Testing its COVID-19 Vaccine in Young Children
US-based drugmaker conducting two separate tests, one on children between six months to 12 years old, the other on children between 12 to 18 years old, to determine if vaccine is safe and effective for toddlers and pre-teens   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 05:13 AM
Juanta J. Gordon (L) receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination shot from her daughter, nurse Zyra D…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moderna to Supply 2nd Round of 100 Million US Vaccine Doses by May
The US vaccine manufacturer says it has ramped up production and can deliver a month earlier than planned
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 03:29 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Says Most State COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions Will End May 19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in New York on Monday, May, 3, 2021, to announce that capacity restrictions for most…
USA

US Starts Reuniting Separated Migrant Children with Parents

FILE - Detained migrant children from Central America line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, Feb. 19, 2019.
USA

Moderna to Provide Tens of Millions of Doses of COVID vaccine to COVAX

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
East Asia Pacific

Biden Hints at More Flexible North Korea Approach

Commuters watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Joe Biden during a news program…
Europe

Reporter’s Notebook: The Ups, But Mostly Downs of Traveling From West Virginia to Rome During COVID

Rome’s airport in Italy remains deserted and silent. (Jamie Dettmer/VOA)