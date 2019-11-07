USA

More Celebs Join Michelle Obama's Voter Outreach Drive

By Associated Press
November 7, 2019 10:43 AM
FILE - Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York, Oct. 11, 2018.
FILE - Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York, Oct. 11, 2018.

NEW YORK - Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote.

The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote.

Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.

When We Vote bills itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation.  

The announcement Thursday marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. The organization was founded in 2018.

Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea.” He added that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

More Celebs Join Michelle Obama's Voter Outreach Drive

FILE - Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York, Oct. 11, 2018.
USA

Charges in Sale of Chinese Surveillance Equipment in US

A man takes a closer look at the surveillance cameras by China's telecoms equipment giant Huawei on display at the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, Oct. 29, 2019.
Middle East

Morocco's Female Landowners Give Ivanka Trump a Warm Welcome

Farmer Aicha Bourkib talks to Ivanka Trump's hand, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, in the province…
USA

Asian Americans Outnumber Whites in Los Angeles Bedroom Community

This billboard car ad is in Mandarin. “Everyone speaks Mandarin” in the cities of the San Gabriel Valley, a real estate agent said.
US Politics

Democrats See Encouraging Signs for 2020 in Tuesday's Elections

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks to supporters at a Democratic victory party in Richmond, Va., Nov. 5, 2019.