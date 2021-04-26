USA

NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flies Faster, Farther Than Ever

By VOA News
April 26, 2021 10:45 AM
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its second flight
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its second flight.

U.S. space agency NASA said the experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity — in its third flight Sunday on the red planet — flew farther and faster than ever, including during test flights on Earth.

NASA scientists said the vehicle took off and rose to about 5 meters off the surface of the planet — the same height it reached on its second flight Thursday and slightly higher than on its initial flight a week ago. This time, Ingenuity flew about 50 meters down range from its position, traveling at a top speed of about 2 meters a second. The entire flight was about 80 seconds.

As data from the flight was received at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the Ingenuity team said it was “ecstatic” to see how the helicopter performed. Program director Dave Lavery said the flight Sunday was what the team had planned for, “and yet, it was nothing short of amazing.”

The initial data from the flight came in from NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, which is parked several meters from where the helicopter took flight. The agency said segments of that video showing most of the helicopter’s 80-second journey across its flight zone will be sent back to Earth in the days ahead.  

The Ingenuity team has been pushing the helicopter’s limits by adding instructions to capture more photos of its own, including from the color camera, which captured its first images on the flight last Thursday.  

Ingenuity weighs just 1.8 kilograms and was packed away on the Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February. It was unfolded and dropped from the rover about three weeks ago.

NASA considers Ingenuity a technology demonstration designed to test flight capability in the thin Martian atmosphere. It has specially designed rotors that spin much faster than they would have to on Earth to achieve flight. It also has innovative batteries and solar cells for recharging.

Aside from cameras, Ingenuity carries no scientific instruments. 

Related Stories

This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
USA
NASA's Mars Rover Makes Its Own Oxygen
Space agency says process is critical step for future Mars missions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:40 AM
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this shot as it hovered over the Martian surface on April 19, 2021, during the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet.
Science & Health
NASA's Mars Helicopter Takes First Successful Test Flight
Mission control confirms the first aircraft flight on another planet 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 08:18 AM
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its rotor blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Science & Health
Mars Helicopter Flight Test Promises Wright Brothers Moment for NASA
If all goes to plan, 4-pound (1.8-kg) whirligig will slowly ascend straight up to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters) above Martian surface, hover in place for 30 seconds, then rotate before descending to gentle landing on all four legs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 08:03 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Will Let Vaccinated Americans Visit This Summer, Top Official Says

This picture shows the Champs Elysee avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to…
Arts & Culture

‘Nomadland’ Wins Top Prize at Oscars

Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best…
Arts & Culture

Red Carpet Makes a Comeback at History-Making Oscars

Celebrities and guests walk the red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021.
South & Central Asia

US Begins Winding Down Afghan Military Mission

FILE - A U.S. Marine (L) shakes hands with an Afghan National Army soldier, during a training exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 5, 2017.
USA

Polls: Americans Give Biden a Mostly Favorable Review at Three-Month Mark    

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at…