New Book Alleges Trump is Cruel, Inept and Dangerous 

A new, unreleased book called “A Warning” paints the most damning public profile of Trump since he took office nearly three years ago.

Trump is “like a 12-year-old in an air traffic control tower” and a senile old man running around with no pants, according to the book by an unnamed author.

The anonymous writer describes him or herself as a “senior official in the Trump administration” who decided to withhold their name to keep the spotlight on Trump.

Opinion piece to book

The author is the same person who wrote a New York Times opinion piece last year describing how some top officials are trying to protect the country from what was called an impulsive president.

According to an advance copy of “A Warning” obtained by The Washington Post, President Trump is cruel, inept, and a danger.

“He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but regularly,” according to the book.

The president is likened to a “12-year-old in an air traffic control tower pushing the buttons indiscriminately” as planes try to avoid a collision.

The writer speaks of what is described as Trump’s sexist comments about women, commenting on their make-up, dress and weight.

In one meeting, the president allegedly used a mock Hispanic accent to complain about female migrants crossing from Mexico, calling them useless and saying if they came with husbands, the men could be used to pick corn.

25th Amendment

Trump is also described as someone incapable of leading the country in a crisis, saying he tunes out intelligence and national security briefings and described as someone easily flattered who other world leaders regard as “a simplistic pushover.”

According to “A Warning,” senior administration officials had considered a mass resignation and say Vice President Mike Pence was ready to back a majority of Cabinet members if they tried to remove Trump through the 25th amendment.

Pence denies this, saying the book is “appalling” and said he never heard anyone in the White House talking about such a move.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham brushed off the book as “a work of fiction” and a “farce,” calling the writer a “coward” for wishing to remain anonymous.

But the author says many current and former administration officials share the unflattering views on Trump.

The writer also says he or she deliberately avoided talking about specific events in detail to protect his or her identity.