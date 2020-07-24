USA

New York Calls for Investigation Into Trusted Traveler Ban

By VOA News
July 24, 2020 06:31 PM
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease …
FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in Manhattan in New York City, New York, July 13, 2020.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for federal investigations into his state's removal from federal programs that allow vetted travelers to avoid long security lines at airports and borders. 

Cuomo said the ban, which lasted five months, was a "clear abuse of government power for political purposes" by the Trump administration. 

His comments to reporters in Albany, New York, on Friday come one day after the Department of Homeland Security announced that New Yorkers could again enroll in trusted traveler programs, including Global Entry, following a dispute that centered on immigration policy. In a lawsuit over the matter, DHS officials told a court Thursday that they had misrepresented some facts in the case. 

"They got caught. It was all politics, all the time," Cuomo said Friday. 

The governor called for the Department of Justice and congressional Democrats to launch investigations and said his state might seek civil damages. 

FILE - Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in Washington, March 3, 2020.

Cuomo said Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy might have possible criminal and civil liability. 

The dispute between the Trump administration and New York state began with a state policy to cut off some federal access to state motor vehicle records as part of a newly enacted state law to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses. 

The Trump administration had argued the policy was unique among states but later told a court that several other states, including California, also do not allow federal access to driving history information. Those states have been allowed to remain in the trusted traveler programs. 

DHS said Thursday that it was allowing New York to return to the traveler programs after the state amended its law to allow federal officials to access the records of people applying for the programs. However, federal officials said the law was still in opposition to DHS's mission. 

"Local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities," Wolf said Thursday.

Related Stories

FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, July 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Governor Lashes Out at Trump Administration's COVID Response
Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, accused the federal government of still being 'in denial' about the virus
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 14:31
FILE - A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, New York, March 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
4 More States Added to New York Area Travel Quarantine List
New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio now on the list of states travelers from which will have to self-isolate for two weeks when arriving in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 15:02
Life amidst the Coronavirus in New York City, July 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York City Reports No COVID Deaths in 24 Hours
But Mayor Bill de Blasio says this is no time to take a “victory lap”
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 00:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

New York Calls for Investigation Into Trusted Traveler Ban

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease …
Race in America

US Authorities Say 18 Portland Protesters Face Federal Charges

Federal law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement…
VOA News on China

Chinese Researcher Suspected of Visa Fraud Arrested After Trying to Seek Refuge in Consulate

The flag of China flies behind a security camera over the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The…
Student Union

Foreign Students Report Being Barred From Entry

Sign points to a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID-19 Expert Advises States to Pause Reopening Plans

People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the…