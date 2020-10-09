USA

New York Jets Latest NFL Team With Positive COVID-19 Test

By VOA News
October 09, 2020 03:58 PM
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in…
FILE - New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020.

The New York Jets have reportedly closed their practice facilities and sent players, coaches and staff home after a player tested positive Friday for COVID-19.   

A source with the NFL team told reporters the player has been retested and results are expected later Friday. 

The Associated Press reports that if the second test is negative, the player will be considered not positive, a precedent set in August when Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford initially tested positive. 

If the Jets player is confirmed to have tested positive a second time for the virus, it raises question about the Jets' scheduled game against the Arizona Cardinals hosted by the Jets. The Cardinals were scheduled to fly to New York on Friday for the Sunday game. The NFL has not announced any change to the schedule. 

Meanwhile, media is reporting Friday the Tennessee Titans had no new positive tests. The franchise has the largest outbreak in the league. The Titans reported their 23rd positive test among its players and staff Thursday. 

The New England Patriots also reported no new positive cases Friday after a positive test result Wednesday for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the second player on the team in the past week to test positive since quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday.  

The Patriots were forced to close their facilities following that news, and their game with the Denver Broncos, originally scheduled for Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will now be played Monday. 
 

New York Jets Latest NFL Team With Positive COVID-19 Test

