New York Medical Examiner Dismisses Doubts About Epstein Autopsy

October 30, 2019 02:29 PM
A car reportedly carrying the body of financier Jeffrey Epstein arrives to the medical examiner after he was found dead in his cell in the Manhattan Correctional Center of New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
FILE - A car reportedly carrying the body of financier Jeffrey Epstein arrives at the medical examiner's in New York City, Aug. 10, 2019.

NEW YORK - The medical examiner who ruled Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide is immediately pushing back against the suggestion by a longtime forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's family that some of the evidence indicates homicide.
 
New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson says Wednesday she stands "firmly" behind her findings. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier's death to rest.
 
Dr. Michael Baden reignited conspiracy theories Wednesday when he said on Fox News that fractures to Epstein's larynx and hyoid bone are more consistent with homicidal strangulation.
 
Other experts have said the hyoid bone often breaks in suicidal hangings.
 
Baden was in the room for the autopsy, but he cautioned that his observations weren't conclusive.
 
Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10.

 

