New York Prosecutors Seek 8 Years of Trump Tax Returns

Prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed eight years of President Donald Trump's personal and corporate tax returns from his longtime accounting firm.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office, which sent the subpoena last month, declined to comment Monday.

Accounting firm Mazars USA said in a statement that it "will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.''

Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said he is "evaluating the situation and will respond as appropriate.''

The prosecutors are specifically interested in payments made by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen, who has admitted to making the payments, is serving a three-year prison sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes.

Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing.