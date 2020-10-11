NFL: Patriots-Broncos Postponed after Positive Test 

The NFL postponed Monday night's scheduled game between New England and the Denver Broncos after a third Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 during Saturday's testing.

The league made the announcement Sunday morning.

"The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed. Details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly. Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the statement says.

The league did not identify the player who tested positive, but multiple reports said it was starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

The New England Patriots resumed practice Saturday after Friday's round of testing produced no positives. Sunday's shutdown of the team facilities is the third in 10 days.

New England, which flew in and out of Kansas City last Monday, originally was scheduled to face the Broncos in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday before Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week.

ESPN reported that the game will be moved to next Sunday. The Broncos are scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins that day, but that game reportedly will be rescheduled.

The Patriots originally had a bye in Week 6.