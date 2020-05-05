Obamas to Speak at Nationwide TV High School Graduation Ceremony

Former President Barack Obama will be the commencement speaker this month at what may be the world’s largest high school graduation ceremony.

With millions of high school students missing their traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus, Obama’s address will be the highlight of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

The four major commercial television networks will broadcast the special show on May 16, along with 20 other broadcasting and digital outlets.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, Pakistani women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai, and popular actor Ben Platt will also appear in the program.

As many as 3 million high school seniors will be graduating this year but are being deprived of the cap and gown ceremony, where they march down an aisle, onto the stage, and accept a diploma in front of proud parents.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice,” Obama said on Twitter. “Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

The former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted “Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school — we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration.”

There is no word on who the Obamas will be taking to a virtual senior prom.