USA

Officers Resign From Portland, Oregon, Protest Response Unit

By Associated Press
June 18, 2021 01:43 AM
Police arrest a protester as clashes during a march following the presidential election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland,…
FILE - Police arrest a protester during clashes at a march following the presidential election Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, OREGON - A team of 50 police officers who serve on a specialized crowd-control unit in Oregon and respond to Portland's ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after a team member was indicted on criminal charges.

During a Wednesday night meeting, officers, detectives and sergeants on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team because of a perceived lack of support from City Hall and from the district attorney over the past year, according to the mayor's office and officers.

The move by officers to disband their own team came a day after Officer Cody Budworth was indicted and accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer.

"I don't think it is just an indictment that caused this to happen, I think it is a very long complicated history of things that have gone on over the last 14 months," Acting Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said.

Davis told reporters Thursday that while the officers on the unit have "left their voluntary positions and no longer comprise a team," they will continue with their regular assignments.

The Rapid Response Team is an "all-hazard incident" unit that responds to natural or human-made disasters, large-scale searches and, most recently, public order policing or riots. Members of the team are trained in advanced skills related to crowd management, crowd psychology and behavior, team formations and movements, the use of enhanced personal protective equipment, use of force, and de-escalation and arrests.

Last summer, when Portland became the epicenter of Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, the team was on the front lines.

Many demonstrations started peacefully but devolved into clashes with officers late at night, and at times ended with vandalism, property damage and fires. The crowd-control team was the unit often directed to disperse groups after police declared unlawful assemblies or riots.

"Our entire organization has been put through something none of us have ever seen through our careers — and at a level and intensity that I don't think any other city in the United States has experienced," Davis said.

Portland police confront May Day protesters at the ICE facility on Saturday May 1, 2021 in Portland, Ore. From Portland to…
Portland police confront May Day protesters at the ICE facility on May 1, 2021 in Portland, Ore.

In late October, the president of the police union, the Portland Police Association, sent the mayor and police chief a letter, urging both to "stand up and publicly support Police Bureau members who voluntarily serve on the Rapid Response Team."

"Our RRT members do not volunteer to have Molotov cocktails, fireworks, explosives, rocks, bottles, urine, feces and other dangerous objects thrown at them," wrote Daryl Turner, then-president of the union. He noted that the team members volunteer for the work without any specialty pay.

On Thursday, Davis acknowledged that members of the team have been exposed and subjected to "unbelievable things" in the past 14 months, including ongoing protests, increased violence and the pandemic.

"I understand that those are very complex issues, but I also understand their perspective," Davis said about the team's decision. "If you put a human being through what they went through, that takes a toll."

While protests have significantly decreased in the city, there are still small protests by self-described anarchists in contained areas of Portland.

Davis said in the event there's a declared riot in the coming days, there will still be a police response from other officers within the bureau "with as close to adequate resources as we can get."

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has led efforts to defund the police and proposed disbanding the team last fall, said that the "resignations are yet another example of a rogue paramilitary organization that is unaccountable to the elected officials and residents of Portland."

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, police form a perimeter during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in…
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, photo, police form a perimeter during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in Portland, Ore.

"Earlier this week, for the first time in Portland's history, an officer from PPB's Rapid Response Team was charged with a misdemeanor for assaulting a photojournalist during a protest last summer," Hardesty said. "Ironically, we now see some PPB officers engaging in the act they showed so much disdain for last summer by staging their own protest."

From May 29 through Nov. 15 last year, during the height of the social justice protests in Portland, the city's police used force more than 6,000 times, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report.

Budworth marked the first Rapid Response Team officer to face criminal prosecution stemming from force used during a protest. The police union has called the prosecution politically driven and said Budworth's baton "push" to a woman's head was accidental.

Also this week, authorities said a Portland Police Bureau detective is under review by the Oregon Department of Justice for possible criminal charges related to use of force at last year's racial justice protests.

"I have confidence that the (Portland Police) Bureau will continue their mission to maintain public safety," Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Thursday. "In the meantime, my office will continue to focus on the fair and just prosecution of criminal matters." 

Related Stories

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 17: Portland Police responds to a structure fire, set by protesters following the police shooting of a…
USA
Police Ask for Help Identifying Portland, Oregon, Rioters
People smashed windows, set fires and burglarized businesses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 08:53 PM
In this photo released by Portland Police Bureau, Portland police line up outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building in downtown…
USA
Angry Crowd Gathers Near Fatal Police Shooting in Portland
Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters that a white man in his 30s was shot and killed by police, who opened fire with a gun and weapons that fire nonlethal projectiles
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 08:01 PM
Nearly Year-Long Racial Justice Protests Continue in Portland
00:04:47
USA
Nearly Year-Long Racial Justice Protests Continue in Portland
While the protests dwindled in size and they are largely peaceful, recurring incidents of property damage have caused rifts among groups — and some residents say they are ‘fed up’
Default Author Profile
By Natasha Mozgovaya
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 10:17 AM
Tear gas fills the air during protests, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Portland, Ore. The protests, which began over the killing of…
USA
Environmental Groups Sue Over Portland Tear Gas Use
With the city experiencing some of the most sustained Black Lives Matter protests in the country, efforts by local officials and researchers are under way to determine whether, and how, people and the environment are being affected
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 09:14 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Officers Resign From Portland, Oregon, Protest Response Unit

Police arrest a protester as clashes during a march following the presidential election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland,…
USA

US Says Biden, Erdogan Agreed on Afghanistan, But S-400 Issue Unresolved

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium…
USA

US Mint to Issue Quarters Honoring Notable American Women

FILE - In this July 19, 1985, file photo, Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected chief of the Cherokee Nation, poses in front…
USA

Takeaways From Biden-Putin 'Cyber Summit'

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La…
Student Union

Athletes Abused by Late Doctor Demand U-Michigan Probe

Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., is shown May 14, 2021. The building is named after…