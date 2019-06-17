USA

OJ Simpson Turns to Twitter 25 Years After Grisly Murders

By Agence France-Presse
June 17, 2019 01:16 PM
FILE - O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., July 20, 2017.
FILE - O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., July 20, 2017.

Just days after the 25th anniversary of the gruesome double murder of which he was accused but acquitted, OJ Simpson has opened a Twitter account with a vow to do "a little getting even."

"Hey, Twitter world, this is yours truly," the former football star and actor says in a video that, for now, was his first post.

Simpson lawyer Malcolm LaVergne confirmed to CNN that the account was authentic, as was the video, apparently filmed by Simpson on a smartphone in the yard of a Las Vegas residence.

Simpson's Twitter account — @TheRealOJ32 — refers to the number he wore on his jersey as a star running back at the University of Southern California and then with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

As of 16 hours after its posting, the video had drawn 52,000 "likes," and Simpson had accrued no fewer than 219,000 followers, a number rising by the minute.

A smiling and relaxed-looking Simpson promises in the video that soon "you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

Warning that "there's a lot of fake OJ accounts out there," he says that this one is official, saying, "It should be a lot of fun."  

Simpson then adds — raising a few eyebrows, no doubt — "I've got a little getting even to do."

June 12 was the 25th anniversary of the murders in Los Angeles of Nicole Brown Simpson, the football player's ex-wife, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson, arrested after a slow-speed car chase broadcast live on TV, was accused of the murders, based partly on bloody footprints and a bloody glove found at the scene.

After one of the most sensational trials in decades, a jury found him not guilty.

Yet in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the victims' families, he was held responsible and ordered to pay millions in damages.

Subsequently convicted of robbery in Las Vegas, he served time in prison before being released in October 2017.

His lawyer, LaVergne, insisted that Simpson "will not be negative" on Twitter, calling him "the most positive person I've ever met."

But Simpson's post drew no shortage of doubters and cynics on Twitter.

"I'm sure this will only bolster Twitter's widespread reputation for civil, nuanced discussion," said one poster.

"Too soon," added another.

Related Stories

O.J. Simpson arrives for his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, July 20, 2017.
USA
OJ Simpson Released From Prison After 9 Years
A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.  Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released early Sunday. The 70-year-old Simpson told the parole…
FILE - O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 14, 2013. In a letter that surfaced after her 1994 death, Nicole Brown Simpson detailed the fear and violence that framed her marriage to O.J. Simpson.
USA
Simpson Case Changed How America Sees Spousal Abuse
Nicole Brown Simpson’s death brought domestic violence, long seen as a private problem, into public view
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse