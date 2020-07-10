USA

Otto Warmbier's Parents Chase North Korean Assets in Eastern Europe

By Kim Young-gyo , Eunjung Cho
July 10, 2020 02:08 PM
Fred Warmbier, right, speaks as his wife Cindy listens about their son Otto Warmbier who died after being released by North…
FILE - Fred Warmbier, right, speaks as his wife Cindy listens about their son Otto Warmbier who died after being released by North Korea during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2019.

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died in 2017 shortly after being released from North Korean detention, want North Korea to suffer financially for their son's death. They're on a mission to track down and seize the North Korean government's assets worldwide.  

In an interview with VOA's Korean service this week, Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they have their eyes on North Korean activities in Eastern Europe. 

"The North Koreans continue to run illegal operations out of their embassies in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Russia. These are illegal businesses, and we will work to close them down," Fred Warmbier said.  

He added, "We anticipate that we would go and take a look at those situations and see if we could make a difference there. We just want to see what the laws are there and how people feel about the laws."  

Fred Warmbier said the family is contemplating "creative" lawsuits against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister. Otto's mother, Cindy Warmbier, stressed, "There are so many attorneys around the world willing to work with us." 

Illegal use of diplomatic compound  

In its 2018 annual report, a U.N. panel of experts identified illegal uses of North Korean embassies worldwide. It is not clear whether any of those activities has been halted since the report was issued.  

The Warmbiers have claimed their son Otto, seen in this undated photo, was tortured by North Korea. (Photo courtesy of the Warmbiers)

In Sofia, Bulgaria, local entities "Terra" and "Technologica" used the North Korean Embassy for multiple purposes, including rental for weddings and private events, according to the U.N. report.  

It said that in Warsaw, Poland, at least nine companies, most of which involved media, real estate and medicine, leased space within the North Korean Embassy compound.  

In Bucharest, Romania, two companies leased the North Korean Embassy and sublet the property to at least 27 other people and entities, the report said.  

The panel that monitors compliance with the sanctions on North Korea said the leasing of North Korean Embassy property is in violation of U.N. Resolution 2321 and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.  

Shutting down hostel in Germany  

The Warmbier's latest effort is the closure of a hostel on the North Korean Embassy's premises in Berlin, Germany. In January, a Berlin regional court ruled that city authorities were justified in ordering the City Hostel Berlin's closure. The order follows years of pressure from Fred and Cindy Warmbier, who made several visits to Berlin.  

"Cindy and I worked hard with them [the Berlin city government] to close this illegal business," said Fred Warmbier. 

In December 2018, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Fred and Cindy Warmbier were entitled to a $501 million payment from the North Korean government as compensation for the torture and death of their son Otto. 

FILE - American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 16, 2016.

In May of this year, the court ordered the disclosure of information to the Warmbiers about $23 million in frozen North Korean assets at three U.S. banks. The protective order called on JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of New York Mellon to disclose relevant details. 

Exerting pressure 

Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea told VOA on Thursday, "There are truly two things that the North Korean regime cares about: its pocketbook and its international legitimacy. And the Warmbiers hit them really hard in both areas. They're going after the hard currency earning operations of the Kim regime, and this is one way of making a significant difference." 

Cindy Warmbier says she will continue to speak out so people will remember her son Otto, seen in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy of the Warmbiers)

Joshua Stanton, an attorney in Washington who closely monitors the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, said the U.S. Treasury Department has not been aggressive in enforcing sanctions against North Korea since May of 2018. In an interview Wednesday with VOA, Stanton said U.S. President Donald Trump stopped most Treasury enforcement actions ahead of his first summit with Kim Jong Un. But Stanton said private litigants like the Warmbiers can take the initiative to seize the North Korean funds.  

"To the extent that the Warmbiers are able to identify North Korean assets transiting through the United States, based on actions by the Treasury Department or the Justice Department to either freeze or forfeit North Korean assets, they can intervene and seize those assets in order to collect on the court judgments," Stanton said. Stanton helped draft the North Korea Sanctions Enforcement Act of 2016, and he does not represent the Warmbiers.  

The Warmbiers told VOA they want to turn their "tragic situation" into "something positive" through lawsuits against North Korea.  

"I believe you can change their behavior by enforcing the rule of law on Kim and his sister, and there are so many opportunities for this," Fred Warmbier said.  

Otto Warmbier died at the age of 22, just days after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state after 17 months in captivity in the North. North Korea sentenced Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor, accusing him of an act of subversion on behalf of the U.S. government, allegedly for taking down a propaganda poster in a hotel.  
 

Related Stories

Fred Warmbier, right, speaks as his wife Cindy listens about their son Otto Warmbier who died after being released by North…
US Politics
Warmbier's Parents Praise Bill Seeking Further North Korea Sanctions 
Fred and Cindy Warmbier commended a provision of the broader National Defense Authorization Act for applying pressure on North Korea to change its behavior
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 15:41
Fred Warmbier speaks as his wife, Cindy, looks on during a symposium on international cooperation to urge the Democratic Republic of Korea to take concrete actions to improve its human rights situation, at the United Nations headquarters in New York,...
USA
Warmbier: Call Kim Jong Un What He Is — ‘Criminal Kim’
The father of American college student Otto Warmbier who died soon after being sent home from North Korea in a vegetative state said Friday that Kim Jong Un should be called “criminal Kim” — not “chairman Kim” which “makes me sick.”Fred Warmbier told a U.N. symposium promoting international cooperation on abductions that calling the North Korean leader “chairman” gives him status on the world stage, and “if we’re…
American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor on Wednesday.
USA
Former Envoy: US Should Pay North Korea Hospital Bill for Warmbier
The former U.S. diplomat who secured the release from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier said on Monday that Washington should honor its pledge to pay Pyongyang $2 million for the student's hospital care.Joseph Yun, the former U.S. special envoy for North Korea, confirmed to Reuters he had signed an agreement with the North Koreans for the payment of the money before Warmbier was flown out of Pyongyang in a coma on June 13, 2017.He died days after returning home.
Default Author Profile
By
Kim Young-gyo
Eunjung Cho
By
Eunjung Cho

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Goya CEO Praises Trump at White House, Backlash is Swift

President Donald Trump listens as Robert Unanue, of Goya Foods, speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, July 9, 2020, in Washington.
USA

Arkansas Cotton Town Still Waiting for Chinese Textile Factory Announced in 2017

FILE - A plaque describing the origins of the city is seen in Forrest City, Arkansas, Feb. 27, 2009.
USA

Tropical Storm Fay Moves Toward Mid-Atlantic, New England

This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 9:30 UTC (5:30 a.m. EDT), July 10, 2020 shows Tropical Storm Fay as it moves closer to land in the northeast of the United States.
US Politics

Ousted NY Prosecutor Tells Panel Barr 'Urged' Him to Resign

Geoffrey Berman, former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, arrives for a closed door meeting
Race in America

Homeland Security Gets New Role Under Trump Monument Order

Katrina Hendricks, left, pushes a stroller holding her son, Melo, as her mother, Elaine Loving, walks alongside her at a Juneteenth rally and march through a historically Black neighborhood in Portland, Ore, June 19, 2020.