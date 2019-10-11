USA

Pentagon Slams Turkey Incursion in Syria, Denies Abandoning Kurds

By Carla Babb
Updated October 11, 2019 05:27 PM
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, outside Washington, Aug. 28, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, outside Washington, Aug. 28, 2019.

PENTAGON - The U.S. Defense Department on Friday criticized Turkey's military offensive into northeastern Syria as damaging to U.S.-Turkey relations and the fight against Islamic State, vowing to remain committed to Kurdish fighters who helped in the territorial defeat of the terror group.

"We are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon as Turkish forces continued an attack on a 30-kilometer zone in Syria's northeast. The area is controlled by the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include the Kurdish YPG military force at the center of Turkey's crosshairs.

People look on as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, in a picture taken from the Turkish side of the border in Ceylanpinar, Oct. 11, 2019.

Esper said no one "greenlighted" the Turkish operation in northeast Syria. Instead, he said it was "just the opposite," with officials pushing back "very hard at all levels" of government.

"The impulsive action of [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan to invade northern Syria has put the United States in a tough situation," Esper added. "This operation puts our SDF partners in harm's way, it risks the security of ISIS prison camps, and will further destabilize the region."

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, told reporters the U.S. remains "co-located" with its SDF partners, with the exception of "two small outposts" in the area from Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn.

"We are still conducting operations" against Islamic State, Milley said. "Obviously this incursion that was initiated by the Turks has had some effect."

Ahead of the offensive, the U.S. moved about 50 American troops out of the 30-kilometer zone to keep them away from potential Turkish strikes.

Prior to that, the U.S. had convinced SDF forces in the area to dismantle some of their defenses to show Turkey the groups were not a threat to Ankara.

The U.S. also had been conducting joint air and ground patrols in northeastern Syria with Turkish forces to address what Esper called "Turkey's legitimate security concerns with regard to the PKK," or the Kurdistan Workers Party, which both the U.S. and Turkey consider a terror group.

Esper and Milley said that Turkey decided to carry out this offensive despite these U.S. efforts, and they've seen "no indication" that Turkey is willing to stop.

"We thought we were making good progress on the security zone ... We were doing all the things we agreed to do. I can't explain why they did what they did," Esper said.

Related Stories

Syrians gather at the site of an explosion in the northeastern Kurdish city of Qamishli on October 11, 2019. - An explosives…
Middle East
Turkey's Military Action Interrupted Syria Humanitarian Effort, UN Says
Active military operations and security measures at checkpoints are preventing UN agencies from delivering life-saving assistance to millions of civilians
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 11:25
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Trump Threatens Turkey with Consequences if Civilians Hurt in Offensive on Kurds
U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. has defeated Islamic State in Syria and he plans to keep Turkey in line through economy, not military power. Trump told reporters Thursday there are no U.S. combat forces in Syria and he does not think Americans want to send thousands of troops to fight there. Turkey's assault on Kurdish-held villages in northern Syria has sparked an exodus of civilians from their homes and is threatening to exacerbate a humanitarian crisis. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 02:50
Syrian Kurds protest the Turkish offensive against Syria during a demonstration in front of the United Nation Headquarter in…
Middle East
US Calls Out Turkey, Slams Syrian Incursion as ‘Very Big Mistake’
Senior US diplomats voice growing concern as President Trump pushes for mediation between Ankara and the Kurds
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 22:59
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl