USA

Perseverance Probe Set for Thursday Landing on Mars

By VOA News
February 18, 2021 12:46 AM
A full-scale model of the Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover is displayed for the media at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory …
A full-scale model of the Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover is displayed for the media at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Feb. 17, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.

The latest NASA probe to Mars is set to land Thursday after a journey that began last July.

Perseverance’s entry into the Martian atmosphere was set to start at 3:55 p.m. EST, starting a seven-minute process that scientists hope will be successful. During the landing, NASA has no ability to control the probe.

The elaborate landing process involves parachutes, powered descent and a “sky crane,” which is expected to lower Perseverance onto the Martian surface using cables.

"I can tell you that Perseverance is operating perfectly right now, and that all systems are go for landing," Jennifer Trosper, a NASA deputy project manager for the rover mission, said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Perseverance is targeting a landing in Jezero Crater, which is believed to be an ancient lakebed. There, it will search for signs of ancient life.

The terrain around the landing site is rocky, making landing difficult, but NASA said the probe is up to the challenge.

“When the scientists take a look at a site like Jezero Crater, they see the promise, right?” said Al Chen, who is in charge of the entry, descent and landing team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, according to The Associated Press. “When I look at Jezero, I see danger. There’s danger everywhere.”

NASA has successfully landed eight of nine probes on Mars.

Perseverance is similar in appearance to other Mars rovers, but it carries a helicopter-type drone, Ingenuity, which will test if powered flight on Mars is possible.

Related Stories

NASA Perseverance rover landing
Science & Health
NASA Rover Faces '7 Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars 
The rover is expected to take seven minutes to descend from the top of the Martian atmosphere to the planet's surface in less time than the 11-minute-plus radio transmission to Earth
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 04:00 PM
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Victor Glover makes his way to the International Space Station’s European lab, Jan. 27, 2021.
Science & Health
NASA Astronauts Conduct Space Walk Outside Space Station
Flight engineers installing antennas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 01:31 PM
This handout photo released courtesy of NASA shows the core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is…
Science & Health
NASA Astronauts Move to Repair, Upgrade Space Station Module
Two pairs of astronauts will replace batteries and cameras as well as install a new communication antenna on the Columbus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:50 AM
This handout photo released courtesy of NASA shows the core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is…
Science & Health
NASA's Boeing Moon Rocket Ground Test Is Cut Short
Engine test, the last leg of NASA’s nearly yearlong 'Green Run' test campaign, was a vital step for the space agency, but it's not clear whether it will have to be repeated
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/16/2021 - 08:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Thousands of Cold-stunned Sea Turtles Being Rescued in Texas

A sea turtle that had been held at the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas, swims in a tank at the Sea Life…
USA

Biden's Medicare Pick Would Be 1st Black Woman to Hold Post

This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Health insurance shoppers stuck in a…
USA

Biden ‘Open’ to Funding Study About Slavery Reparations

President Joe Biden talks during a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, China Compete Over Vaccine, Post-pandemic Recovery in Europe

Empty vials of China's Sinopharm vaccine sit in a cup during a priority COVID-19 vaccination campaign of health workers at a…
Middle East

Iran's Khamenei Demands 'Action' From Biden to Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei…