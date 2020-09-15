USA

Pew Survey: US Global Image ‘Tarnished’ During Trump Presidency

By VOA News
September 15, 2020 04:41 PM
People hold placards with anti-Trump messages in central London, near the end of a protest against the state visit of President…
FILE - People hold placards with anti-Trump messages in central London, near the end of a protest against the state visit of President Donald Trump, June 4, 2019.

America’s image as a global superpower has been tarnished since Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, according to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. 

A 13-nation survey by the U.S. think tank found that only 41% of those surveyed in Britain have a favorable opinion of the U.S., the lowest percentage of any comparable survey Pew has conducted in the country. 

A mere 31% of the population in France views the U.S. favorably, mirroring survey results from March 2003, when tensions between the two countries peaked over the Iraq War, the survey found. 

The survey also found that much of the damage to America’s international reputation among key allies and partners is linked to its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Only 15% of the participating countries gave the U.S. good marks for dealing with the pandemic. 

Most of the countries said the World Health Organization and the European Union have done an admirable job containing the pandemic. Almost all of the countries, except the U.S. and Britain, gave their countries positive grades for their handling of the outbreak. 

FILE - A demonstrator protests before the arrival of U.S President Trump at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

While few of the countries believe China has effectively handled the outbreak, it still received significantly better reviews than the U.S. response. 

Trump’s performance on the world stage has remained low since he entered office, the survey said. Belgium gave him his most negative assessment, with just 9% expressing confidence that Trump will do what is right when handling global affairs. Japan gave him the highest rating, with one-quarter of its respondents expressing confidence.  

Global attitudes toward Trump have consistently been considerably lower than those of former President Barack Obama, particularly in Western Europe, the survey found. 

Trump, however, is perceived more favorably among Europeans who have favorable views of “right-wing populist parties, though confidence is still relatively low among all groups,” the survey said. Pew noted that 45% of the adherents of Spain’s Vox Party are confident in Trump’s ability to handle global issues, much higher than the 7% approval rate among Spaniards who do not support Vox. 

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington from a trip to Phoenix.

Trump ranks last in trust when compared with the six world leaders in the survey. Some 83% of the respondents said they have “no confidence” that Trump will “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” higher than Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 78% “no confidence” rating and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 73%. 

The White House did not immediately respond to the survey, but Trump has maintained he has done a good job in handling the coronavirus crisis, although the U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths.  

During a White House news conference last month, Trump said, “When you look at the job we’ve done, compared to others, we’ve done a great job.” 

Trump also suggested at the news conference that the U.S. has not been as adversely affected by the virus when compared with other countries.  

“We’ve done a great job, and on top of that, when you look at the numbers, how we were impacted less than these other countries,” Trump said. 

During a recent interview with Axios, Trump said the U.S. has done a “great” and “incredible” job in handling the pandemic.  

Pew said the survey’s findings are based on feedback from 13,273 respondents from June 10 to Aug. 3. The respondents were in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Britain. The U.S. was not included in the survey.  

 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump concludes a campaign rally in Minden, Nevada, U.S., September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2020 USA Votes
Trump Contends He’s Done ‘Incredible Job’ on Coronavirus 
Seven weeks ahead of November election, US leader says country is ‘rounding the corner’ in dealing with the pandemic, a notion disputed by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 02:20 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2019, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump shake…
East Asia Pacific
Trump-Kim 'Love Letters' Reveal Friendship, Flattery
Publication of contents of high-level correspondence pulls back curtain on unlikely relationship
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 09:05 AM
FILE - A supporter holds a placard with the face of the late Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, during the party's final rally at Ellis Park Stadium stadium in Johannesburg, May 5, 2019.
Africa
South Africans Bristle Over Alleged Trump Comments on Mandela
Alleged comments - which US president denies - are full of profanity and include Trump saying of Mandela, 'he was no leader' according to new book by lawyer Michael Cohen
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:17 PM
A U.S. Army soldier stands guard in front of rows of graves as U.S. President Donald Trump visits Arlington Nat. Cemetery.
00:02:36
2020 USA Votes
Republicans, Democrats Discuss Media Report Alleging Trump Disparaged US Troops
Party representatives on Sunday morning talk shows discuss recent story in 'The Atlantic'
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:48 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

US City Pays $12 Million in Wrongful Death of Black Woman

A $12 million dollar civil settlement is announced in the Breonna Taylor Case in Louisville
VOA News on China

Dim Future for US-China Engagement as US Ambassador Plans Exit

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of American beef imports to China…
Student Union

Generation Z Beats Boomers in Spotting Fake News

A screenshot of a Buzzfeed News graph on fake news analysis (courtesy of Buzzfeed News)
USA

Oregon Governor Seeks More Federal Help as Wildfires Burn

A dog is tied up to a burnt car in a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, U.S., September 10,…
USA

Pew Survey: US Global Image ‘Tarnished’ During Trump Presidency

People hold placards with anti-Trump messages in central London, near the end of a protest against the state visit of President…