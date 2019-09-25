Phone Call Summary Shows Trump Asked Ukraine President to Investigate Biden

Myroslava Gongadze and Celia Mendoza contributed to this report from New York.



WASHINGTON/NEW YORK — A summary of a July phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shows that Trump asked for Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats say the transcript confirms their concerns that the president was conducting U.S. foreign policy for his own personal political gain. President Trump however dismissed suggestions that anything he said was improper. Several Republican lawmakers also defended the president on Wednesday, saying the transcript does not show anything incriminating.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with law enforcement officers in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 23, 2019.

“The way you had that built up, that call was going to be the call from hell,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Wednesday morning. “It turned out to be a nothing call, other than a lot of people said, I never knew you could be so nice”, the president added, blaming "corrupt journalists” over the controversy.



According to a summary of the call between the two leaders released Wednesday by the White House, Trump had asked Zelenskiy to investigate if Democratic presidential contender and former Vice President Joe Biden shut down a probe into a Ukrainian company that employed his son.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said, according to the summary.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” the summary said.

The administration has not provided evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

The call summary also showed that Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to speak with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whom he referred to as a “highly respected man” as well as his Attorney General William Barr. Trump said that Giuliani would be traveling to Ukraine. Zelenskiy said he would meet with Giuliani when he visited.

Trump also asked Zelenskiy to "do us a favor" and "find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine" regarding Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity company which helped investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. It was not clear what Ukraine "situation" the president was referring to.

The summary’s disclosure comes one day after Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump and allegations that he sought a foreign government's help to smear a Democratic political opponent and help Trump with his 2020 re-election bid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2019.

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he withheld military aid from Ukraine, saying he did so over his concerns that the U.S. was contributing more to Ukraine than were European countries.

The Washington Post had reported that Trump had told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to delay almost $400 million in military aid for at least a week before he made the call to the Ukrainian president.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff called it "shocking at another level" that the White House would release these notes and felt that somehow this would help the president.

Those notes reflect a "classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader", Schiff said, referring to Zelenskiy as a leader who was "desperate for military support" in a war against Russia. Schiff noted that after Zelenskiy expressed the need for further weapons, Trump tells him that "he has a favor to ask."

Not verbatim

The administration acknowledges that the memorandum released by the Justice Department is not a verbatim transcript, but a record of the “notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and National Security Council policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

“This MEMCON can vary greatly from a lightly edited full transcript to a vaguely worded summary of the call,” said Larry Pfeiffer, former senior director of the White House Situation Room under President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2013.

FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his son Hunter point to some faces in the crowd as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.

Law, regulation and practice forbid recordings of presidential phone calls by the U.S. intelligence community, Pfeiffer said, but working transcripts are “a long-standing practice”, intended to not only memorialize the call but to protect the President against the foreign leader or government making egregious claims about the call.

Critics of the administration are questioning whether there may be more damning information not conveyed in the five page summary of the more than 30 minute phone call.



Whistleblower allegations



The current controversy began last week when reports emerged that an unidentified whistleblower in the national intelligence community became alarmed about a series of actions inside the Trump administration, which include what is now known to be Trump's telephone call with Zelenskiy.



The whistleblower contacted the intelligence inspector general, who called the complaint "serious" and "urgent."



After initially refusing to hand over the whistleblower's complaint to Congress as required by law, a senior Trump official said late Tuesday the White House will make it available to Congress by the end of the week.