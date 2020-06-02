USA

Police Commissioner Defends Use of Tear Gas in Philadelphia

By Associated Press
June 02, 2020 01:15 PM
A police officer moves through tear gas deployed to disperse protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 31, 2020.
A police officer moves through tear gas deployed to disperse protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 31, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - Tear gas was used as "a means to safely diffuse a volatile and dangerous situation" when protesters spilled onto an interstate highway in the heart of Philadelphia just before a curfew took effect, the city's police commissioner said.

Police also fired nonlethal bullets into the crowd and halted traffic during the Monday evening rush hour, and more than two dozen people were arrested during ongoing protests following George Floyd's death and other recent racially charged killings.

The crowds on Interstate 676 also led to the closure of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the main link from downtown Philadelphia to New Jersey suburbs. Some climbed a steep embankment and scaled a fence as police acted, while others moved to block the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a grand thoroughfare leading from downtown to the city's imposing art museum.

The tear gas was used "when it became increasingly clear that other measures were ineffective" at dispersing the crowd, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"We will continue to evaluate the propriety of all applications of force, and make determinations as the circumstances of each unique situation dictate," Outlaw added.

The protests had mostly been peaceful before its chaotic conclusion Monday. It was among several staged across the country, inspired by the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned by a white Minneapolis officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck.

The confrontation in Philadelphia came after the National Guard stationed vehicles outside City Hall and other downtown buildings, officials curtailed public transit, and city leaders put a curfew in effect for a third day Monday after a weekend of destruction that led to over 400 arrests.

 

Related Stories

Law enforcement officers from Calvert County Maryland Sheriff's Office standing on the Ellipse are of the White House
USA
Trump Threatens Wide Use of Military Force Against Protesters
Declaring ‘acts of domestic terror’ have been committed by violent demonstrators, president vows to end ‘riots and lawlessness' that has spread throughout country
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 03:10
A military Humvee blocks an intersection along K Street in downtown Washington as demonstrators protest
USA
Democratic Governors Reject Trump's Call to Send in Military
At least 23 states and the District of Columbia had already deployed guard troops, according to a statement from the National Guard
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 09:13
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Australia Investigates Treatment of Journalists at US Protest

President Donald Trump walks from the gates of the White House to visit St. John's Church across Lafayette Park Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.
USA

CBO Projects Virus Impact Could Trim GDP by $15.7 Trillion

Global GDP Growth Rate Worse in Advanced Economies
USA

Biden: Trump Consumed by Ego, Not Leading During Crisis

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, June 2, 2020.
USA

Police Commissioner Defends Use of Tear Gas in Philadelphia

A police officer moves through tear gas deployed to disperse protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 31, 2020.
USA

California Police Arrest Curfew Flouters, Chase Thieves

Police officers detain demonstrators in Oakland, California, June 1, 2020.