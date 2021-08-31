Poll: More Than Half of US Adults Support Afghan Pullout

More than half of American adults, 54%, believe the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war was the “right one,” according to the Pew Research Center.

Some 42% of U.S. adults surveyed said the decision to withdraw was “wrong.”

The survey was conducted Aug. 23-29, before the pullout was completed. Sixty-nine percent of the respondents said the U.S. largely failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan.

About one fourth, 26%, said the Biden administration did an “excellent” or “good” job in its “handling of the situation in Afghanistan.” Twenty-nine percent said the administration had done a “fair” job while 42% said it had performed poorly.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.

