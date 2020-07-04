Race in America

Columbus Statue Decapitated in Waterbury Amid Protests

By Associated Press
July 04, 2020 12:04 PM
FILE - Passers-by walk near a damaged Christopher Columbus statue, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in a waterfront park near the city's traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston.
WATERBURY, CONN. - A statue of Christopher Columbus in Waterbury has been decapitated amid protests over racial injustice and the legacy of the 15th-century navigator.

The Republican-American reports  that photos shot Saturday show the headless statue outside Waterbury's City Hall.

The statue had been the focus of a standoff earlier in the week between its supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters who wanted it removed.

Several Columbus statues in Connecticut have been removed in recent weeks as anti-racism protesters have argued that the renowned explorer was responsible for the exploitation and genocide of Indigenous people.

Crews removed a Columbus statue from its pedestal in Hartford on Monday, and city leaders said it would be placed in storage until a decision is made on what to do with it.  

The Waterbury statue was donated to the city in the 1980s by UNICO, an Italian American organization.

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press
FILE - Passers-by walk near a damaged Christopher Columbus statue, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in a waterfront park near the city's traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston.
