Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd Posts Bail

By VOA News
October 07, 2020 03:26 PM
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was…
FILE - This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

A former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of a Black man in police custody has posted bail.

Derek Chauvin, 44, who is charged with second-degree murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd, 46, posted $1 million bail and was released from prison Wednesday.

Chauvin is also charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In a viral video, Chauvin was filmed holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he could not breathe. The incident sparked widespread protests and violence in Minneapolis that quickly spread around the country.

The officers were reportedly attempting to arrest Floyd for allegedly using counterfeit money at a nearby store.

Three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They, too, were fired from the police department and have posted bail.

Bail with conditions

Bail for Chauvin had been set in June at $1.25 million or $1 million with some conditions. According to court papers, Chauvin posted $1 million Wednesday and left Oak Park Heights prison where he had been since May, The Associated Press reported.

The conditions of his bail include agreeing to appear at future court appearances. They also bar him from working any sort of security job, having firearms or contacting the Floyd family.

The trial for the officers could begin in March 2021. It's expected that later this month, the judge involved will announce details about where the trial will be held.

Attorneys for Chauvin have argued the cause of Floyd’s death was a high level of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. Floyd also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, according to The New York Times.
 

