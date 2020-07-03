Race in America

Redskins to Have 'Thorough Review' of Name Amid Race Debate

By Associated Press
July 03, 2020 02:24 PM
FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.
WASHINGTON - The Washington Redskins began a "thorough review" of their nickname Friday, a significant step toward moving on from what experts and advocates call a "dictionary-defined racial slur."

Even though owner Dan Snyder had shown no willingness to change the name since buying the team in 1999, the recent national conversation on race has renewed opposition to the name and prompted sponsors to speak up. With support from the NFL, it may finally lead to a new moniker for the long-struggling storied franchise with long-ago Super Bowl success.

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera holds up a helmet during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, Jan. 2, 2020.

"In the last few weeks, we have had ongoing discussions with Dan, and we are supportive of this important step," Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

In a statement, the team said recent events around the U.S. and feedback from the community prompted the formal review.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said.  

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, the George Preston Marshall monument outside RFK stadium in Washington is shown. The…
Washington Redskins Remove Racist Founder From Team Material
George Preston Marshall refused to integrate his team until government forced him to do so in 1962

Native American advocacy groups have tried for decades to force a change, and a peer-reviewed UC Berkeley study released earlier this year revealed 67% of those surveyed who strongly identify as Native agreed or strongly agreed the name was offensive. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota and other examples of police brutality against Black people in the U.S. sparked protests worldwide and changes to various brands considered racially insensitive.

Asked last month about the name, a spokesman said the team had no comment. But this week marked a possible sea change on the issue with investors writing to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors hoping they woould influence change.

FedEx was the first to act publicly. The title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover Maryland, FedEx said Thursday, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." FedEx paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the stadium.

Fans await the entrance of the Washington Redskins through a large, inflatable helmet, as the Washington Redskins host the Jacksonville Jaguars, at FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2014. (VOA / Frank Mitchell)
Controversy Continues Over Washington Redskins Name
A leading U.S.

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. Nike did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment. PepsiCo did not immediately respond to an email Friday seeking comment.

Coach Ron Rivera, who said in a recent radio interview now is not the time to discuss the name, called it "an issue of personal importance." Rivera, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and is the only Hispanic head coach currently in the NFL, added he'd work closely with Snyder during the process.

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said recently the name was an "obstacle" to the team building a stadium in the District. The current lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, and the old RFK Stadium site in Washington is one of several options for the team's new headquarters, along with locations in Maryland and Virginia.

The team in late June removed racist founder George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame. A monument of Marshall was also removed from the RFK Stadium site.

Marshall's granddaughter supported those moves and recently told The Associated Press she's fine with the team changing its name.

"I think if anybody's offended that they should change the name," Wright said. "I've always felt that way."

