Race in America

Riot Swiftly Declared for Portland Protest at Police Union Building  

By Associated Press
August 10, 2020 09:10 AM
Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
FILE - Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Protests turned violent again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets.

PORTLAND, ORE. - A riot was again declared by authorities Sunday night in Portland when protesters marched to a police union building, blocked a road and set dumpster fires as officers work to quell nightly unrest in Oregon's largest city.    

The protest was broken up almost as soon as it formed outside the Portland Police Association building — the same building where protesters were dispersed after a fire was started inside the union's offices the night before.

Demonstrators had marched to the building from a nearby park. The road was blocked with fencing, and flames were seen rising from dumpsters in the middle of the street.

Portland police hang off the side of a riot van while searching for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early Aug. 8, 2020.

Police began forcing the crowd of a couple hundred away from the building. While demonstrators were being dispersed, commercial-grade fireworks were thrown at officers, injuring two, police said. The department released photos of the officers' injuries, including a photo of a face covering that “partially melted” from the firework. The officers were treated at the scene.    

Some protesters returned to the union building after officers cleared the area. Police said the road was again blocked with fencing and small fires broke out in the street. Multiple people were arrested, police stated, but specific details weren't immediately available.    

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days.   

FILE - Tabitha Poppins chants in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office during a protest against racial inequality and police violence on Aug. 7, 2020 in Portland, Ore.

Demonstrations this past week have been violent. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago.    

Three officers were hurt, including two who were taken to a hospital, during the efforts to clear the crowd of several hundred people outside the union building late Saturday. The two hospitalized officers have since been released. Nine people were arrested during that protest, police said in an earlier statement.    

Police arrested 24 people during demonstrations overnight Friday after they said people defied orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers. Some demonstrators filled pool noodles with nails and placed them in the road, causing extensive damage to a patrol vehicle, police said.    

The gatherings this past week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse downtown.    

The Portland Police Association is a labor union that represents members of the Portland Police Bureau. Its building is located about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of the federal courthouse. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A makeshift memorial for Black lives lost to violence is seen in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 1, 2020.
USA
Black People in Portland Struggle to Be Heard Amid Protests
Rallies in the Oregon city have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 17:49
Portland police search for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2020.
Race in America
Riot Declared as Fire Burns in Portland Police Union Offices
A fire inside a police union building led authorities force protesters away from the offices as violent demonstrations continue in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 09:11
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's…
USA
Oregon Trooper Injured, 24 Arrested in Portland Protests
Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for 70 days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 21:17
Police respond to demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Portland Protests Persist as Some Bring Flashes of Violence
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis protests have occurred nightly for 70 days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 08:50
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

USA

55 Years After Riots, Los Angeles' Watts Neighborhood Still Bears Scars

Lorinda Lacy, 45, stands outside her party store painted with a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr., in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, June 30, 2020.
USA

Black People in Portland Struggle to Be Heard Amid Protests

FILE - A makeshift memorial for Black lives lost to violence is seen in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 1, 2020.
Race in America

Riot Declared as Fire Burns in Portland Police Union Offices

Portland police search for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2020.
USA

Oregon Trooper Injured, 24 Arrested in Portland Protests

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's…
Race in America

Portland Protests Persist as Some Bring Flashes of Violence

Police respond to demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.