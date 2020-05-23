USA

Report: US Discussed Conducting its First Nuclear Test in Decades

By Reuters
May 23, 2020 02:30 AM
FILE - A woman wearing a face mask walks past the White House in Washington, April 1, 2020.
FILE - A woman wearing a face mask walks past the White House in Washington, April 1, 2020.

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter.

The topic surfaced at a meeting of senior officials representing the top national security agencies after accusations from the administration that Russia and China are conducting low-yield nuclear tests, the Washington Post said.

The meeting, however, did not conclude with any agreement to conduct a nuclear test.

A decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China and avoid a resumption of testing, the report added.

U.S. officials could not be reached immediately for a comment. 

