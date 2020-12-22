USA

Senator Says Hackers Compromised US Treasury Email Accounts

By VOA News
December 22, 2020 03:37 AM
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., questions Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on…
FILE - Sen. Ron Wyden at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2020.

A U.S. senator said Monday that hackers who breached U.S. government agencies compromised dozens of Treasury Department email accounts, including those used by the department’s top officials.

Sen. Ron Wyden provided the details in a statement after the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department briefed the Senate Finance Committee on the matter.

Wyden said that while the hack “appears to be significant,” there is no indication those responsible compromised taxpayer data.

He added that department officials do not know the full extent of the hackers’ actions or exactly what information they stole.

A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve…
US Says Recent Hacking Campaign Hit Government Networks
The hackers are believed to be working for Russia

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the cable news network CNBC on Monday “there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced.”

Microsoft has said the hackers compromised dozens of Treasury Department email accounts, and that it had identified more than 40 government agencies, tech companies and nongovernmental organizations whose systems had been infiltrated.

Cybersecurity experts have said the breach began early this year when the hackers inserted malware into a software update for a product that many companies use to monitor their networks.  The malware gave the hackers remote access to the affected networks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have said Russia appears to be responsible.  Russia denies being involved. 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2020.
USA
Trump Downplays Suspected Russia-led Hack
US president tweets China could be to blame, contradicting secretary of state, lawmakers from both parties
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 07:30 PM
FILE - This June 6, 2013 file photo, shows the sign outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md.All…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Growing Calls for US to Retaliate for Massive Cyber Hack
Intelligence officials, lawmakers say early evidence points to sophisticated, patient and ongoing Russian espionage operation
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 05:22 PM
FILE PHOTO: SolarWinds Corp. banner hangs on the company's IPO at the NYSE in New York
Silicon Valley & Technology
Hackers Used SolarWinds' Dominance Against It in Sprawling Spy Campaign
SolarWinds confirmed that Orion – its flagship network management software – had served as the unwitting conduit for a sprawling international cyberespionage operation
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 10:05 PM
FILE - The U.S. Treasury Department building viewed from the Washington Monument, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington.
USA
US National Security Officials Investigating Hacker Intrusions
Reports say hackers were believed to be working for Russia 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 07:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Considers Requiring Travelers from Britain to Prove They Tested Negative for COVID-19

Travelers queue with their luggage in the departures hall at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in west London on December 21,…
USA

Senator Says Hackers Compromised US Treasury Email Accounts

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., questions Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on…
USA

US Lawmakers Approve $900 Billion Coronavirus Aid Package

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., at podium, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., right, speak to the media…
USA

More Than 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating on Exam

FILE - This May 2, 2019 file photo shows a view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
USA

Outgoing US Attorney General Deepens Distance With Trump

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington. …