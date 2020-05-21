Shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi 'Neutralized'

A shooter at U.S. Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas was "neutralized" early Thursday morning, the Navy said in a statement.

Naval Security Forces first responded to the active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. The NCIS and local law enforcement were also on the scene.

Navy officials say one sailor was injured but is now in good condition and is expected to be released later Thursday.

Before reports of the active shooting, the Corpus Christi Police Department only warned that "NAS-CC is closed due to an incident at one of the gates. Both gates are shut down, please avoid the area entirely."

NAS-CC is closed due to incident at one of the gates. Both gates are shut down, please avoid the area entirely. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) May 21, 2020

Following the announcement that the shooter had been neutralized, the Navy provided additional information that "all gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene."

#UPDATE The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uusEQ0JQH9 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 21, 2020

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, located about 13 kilometers from the Texas military installation, issued a "Code Blue" alert to students on Facebook, warning them to "avoid campus and the surrounding area" and remain indoors and away from windows. The university later canceled the warning.

The naval air station in Corpus Christi is home to the Chief of Naval Air Training, Training Air Wing Four, the Corpus Christi Army Depot and other tenants.

