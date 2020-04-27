USA

Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to New York Gun Law

By VOA News
April 27, 2020 07:46 PM
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled…
FILE - A tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2020. The court Monday sent a New York gun-law case back to a lower court and ruled on a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a challenge to a New York City law restricting the rights of handgun owners to carry their weapons outside the home.

The 6-3 decision sends the case back to the lower courts — a move that pleases gun control advocates who were afraid that the conservative-majority court would rule against them.

The case centered on the New York City gun licenses that let handgun owners carry their locked and unloaded weapons only from their homes to several shooting ranges within city limits.

Attorneys for the city argued that the law was a matter of public safety and did not infringe on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

A group of gun owners, backed by Trump administration lawyers, challenged the law, arguing that it was too restrictive.

But after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, New York amended the law to allow people to carry their guns to places outside the city, including second homes, gun clubs, target shooting ranges and where hunting is allowed.

The court decided not to hear the case Monday, saying the changes to the law makes the challenge moot, and sent it back to the lower court for any further challenges and arguments.

Three conservative justices — Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas — dissented.

"Petitioners got most, but not all, of the prospective relief they wanted," Alito wrote, saying gun owners can still seek damages.

Gun control advocates are pleased the court decided not to rule on the case.

“Today’s decision rejects the NRA’s invitation to use a moot case to enact its extreme agenda aimed at gutting gun safety laws supported by a majority of Americans,” said Hannah Shearer, litigation director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

But the National Rifle Association, the country's premier gun rights group, said the court Monday accepted what the NRA calls New York City’s “surrender” and admission of wrongdoing. It calls on the city to reimburse the plaintiffs’ legal fees.

Affordable Care Act ruling

In another case, the court ruled 8-1 Monday in favor of health insurance companies seeking $12 billion from provisions in the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," that allows them to collect losses incurred by offering coverage to uninsured Americans.

The court threw out a lower court decision that ruled Congress had suspended the payment provision.

Writing for the majority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said denying payment to the insurance companies would be a “bait and switch.”

“The government should honor its obligations,” Sotomayor wrote.

Alito was the only dissenter, writing that paying off “has the effect of providing a massive bailout for insurance companies that took a calculated risk and lost.”

The provision that would reimburse insurance companies for losses was in effect under the Affordable Care Act from 2014 until 2016.

Related Stories

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled…
Science & Health
Supreme Court Rules Against Trump’s EPA in Clean Water Case
6-3 decision says industry needs permit to pump wastewater into ground before it reaches ocean
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 21:24
FILE - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer awaits individuals to board a deporartion flight, in Houston, Texas, Nov. 16, 2018.
USA
US Supreme Court Eases Path to Deport Immigrants for Crimes
Ruling could affect thousands of immigrants with criminal convictions - many for minor offenses - who reside legally in the United States
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:14
People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to…
USA
Court Reinstates California Ammunition Purchase Law
Law requires in-store background checks to buy ammo
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 21:27
People walk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 16, 2020.
USA
Supreme Court Bans Nonunanimous Jury Verdicts in Oregon 
The Supreme Court rules in a 6-3 vote that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 15:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Federal Government Says States Must Conduct COVID-19 Testing

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in…
USA

Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to New York Gun Law

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled…
USA

Census Says Restart to Field Operations Will Be in Phases

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Nixes Democratic Presidential Primary Due to Virus

Workers load election materials into a truck for moving to different location, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Officials Ready New Guidelines As Restrictions Ease

Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine…