USA

Supreme Court Will Not Halt Trump Tax Record Turnover

By Associated Press
February 22, 2021 10:16 AM
FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
The Supreme Court's action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view.

WASHINGTON - In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is declining to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The court's action Monday is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump's tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors' investigation, but the high court's action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view.

 The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency. Trump has called it "a fishing expedition" and "a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history."

Related Stories

President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press…
US Politics
Watchdog: Treasury Acted Appropriately on Trump Tax Returns 
Acting inspector general for Treasury, Rich Delmar said he had no opinion on whether the advice Mnuchin followed — which came from Justice Department attorneys — was itself well-founded
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 06:55 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO OF US SUPREME COURT BUIDLING.
USA
NYT Report: Trump Tax Records Show He Tried to Land China Projects
China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump maintains a bank account, according to a Times analysis of the president’s tax records
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 11:29 AM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Sept. 12, 2019.
USA
New York Prosecutors Seek 8 Years of Trump Tax Returns
Prosecutors are specifically interested in payments made by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 09:03 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Supreme Court Will Not Halt Trump Tax Record Turnover

FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US on Verge of 500,000 COVID Deaths

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the…
USA

Biden’s Pick for Attorney General No Stranger to Washington Politics

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland walks after a breakfast with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Capitol Hill Washington
VOA News on China

China Calls for Reset in Relations with Biden Administration

FILE PHOTO: China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan,…
USA

Texans Stuck With $5,000 Electric Bills After Winter Storm Need Help, Officials Say

Christina Beverly and John Shearon light candles in their home after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil…