USA

Texas Man Arrested Near US Vice President's Residence on Weapons Charge, Secret Service Says

By Reuters
March 18, 2021 12:45 AM
Police officers detain a man near the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington
Police officers detain a man near the official residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, March 17, 2021, in this still image taken a social media video. (@penguinsix/via Reuters)

WASHINGTON - A San Antonio man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president's residence and the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said its officers then arrested and charged Murray.

The department said the arrest was sparked by an "intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas." The department did not elaborate on the bulletin's contents.

A reporter at Fox News' Washington affiliate tweeted a Texas law enforcement bulletin that said Murray had been experiencing "paranoid delusions" that the military or government wanted to kill him, and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to "take care of his problem."

D.C. police said Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray's vehicle.​

Related Stories

US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March…
USA
VP Harris: ‘The Status of Women Is the Status of Democracy’
Kamala Harris tells UN Women’s conference when women are denied equal rights, it is harder for democracies to thrive
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 04:56 PM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough.
USA
VP Harris and France’s Macron Discuss Cooperation
Topics included reviving transatlantic alliances, COVID-19 and supporting democracy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 12:57 AM
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President
00:03:01
USA
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President 
America’s first-ever female vice president, Kamala Harris, has been sworn into office. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the road ahead for Harris as she settles into the second most powerful position in the U.S. government. Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Jesse Oni Camera: Adam Greenbaum 
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:33 PM
Kamala Harris Remarks Celebrate America
00:02:41
Vice President Harris's Address at the 'Celebrate America' Event
In her first speech as vice president, Harris said 'American aspiration' is the attribute that has always and will continue to be what gives Americans, "courage to see beyond crisis, to do what is hard, to do what is good, to unite, to believe in ourselves, believe in our country, believe in what we can do together."
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Man Charged With 8 Counts of Murder in US State of Georgia

USA

Intelligence Agencies Warn Most Lethal Threat to US Is Homegrown

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, members from the District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol after a…
USA

FBI: Surge in Internet Crime Cost Americans $4.2 Billion

CyberCrime.WEB-fixed-x264-Platform_YTHQFull
US Politics

Biden Wants to Restore Senate's Talking Filibuster

In this image from video, Republican senators and staff, lower right, talk on the floor after a vote on the motion to allow…
USA

Russia Recalls Ambassador Following Biden Comments

FILE - The Russian flag flies over the Embassy of Russia in Washington, Aug. 6, 2018.