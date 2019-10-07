USA

Three Scientists Share Medicine Nobel For Work on Oxygen in Cells

By VOA News
October 7, 2019 07:37 AM
Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, presents the Nobel laureates, William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J…
Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, presents the Nobel laureates, William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza, of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2019.

Two Americans and a British scientist have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of "how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability."

The Nobel Committee said Monday the award is shared by William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe.

They will each get an equal share of the $918,000 cash award.

The committee said the men "established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function."

It said the advances will help lead to new ways to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases.

Related Stories

FILE - Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, March 24, 2019.
USA
Nobel Laureate: UN Reform Needed to Stop Climate Rule Fights
Multinational companies will increasingly file massive cases against host countries when climate change policies affect their profits, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said. To stop governments from weakening their environmental laws to avoid such disputes, reform of a little-known international trade process — the investor state dispute settlement (ISDS) — is needed, he said.  Under ISDS, a nation that hurts a company’s…
Office of late author Naguib Mahfouz in his museum in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Egypt Opens Museum Commemorating Nobel Laureate Naguib Mahfouz
The Naguib Mahfouz Museum and Creativity Center houses the belongings and personal library of Mahfouz, who won the 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature — the only Arab to do so
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 07/15/2019 - 19:42
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl