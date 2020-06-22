USA

Trump Administration Limits Foreign Workers Amid Pandemic

By VOA News
Updated June 22, 2020 06:51 PM
H-1B Visa
H-1B Visa

U.S. President Donald Trump is curbing immigration visas for many categories of foreign workers for the rest of the year, citing the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic, including the job losses of American workers. 

The freeze applies to work visas that many technology and landscaping companies use, called H-1B, as well as J-1 visas for exchange students and L-1 visas for managers of multinational corporations. 

The temporary ban also applies to H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, although there are exceptions, including food processing workers, health care workers and au pairs who work as child-care providers. Agricultural laborers are also exempt.  

White House officials say the move is necessary to protect U.S. workers following heavy job losses during the coronavirus pandemic and will prevent foreign workers from filling 525,000 jobs. In all, 45.5 million workers have filed for unemployment compensation since mid-March, more than a quarter of the U.S. labor force of 164.6 million. The number currently receiving benefits has dropped to about 20.5 million as millions of workers have now returned to their jobs. 

FILE - People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to get assistance with their unemployment claims, in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 18, 2020.

Critics say Trump is using the pandemic to advance his goal of reducing immigration into the United States. Trump, who is running for reelection in November, has made a tough immigration stance a central part of his campaign.  

Large business groups, including major tech companies as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have opposed the freeze in immigration visas, saying many foreign workers are essential and their absence would stifle the country’s economic recovery following coronavirus lockdowns. 

The Trump administration also announced Monday that it was extending a 60-day ban on green cards issued abroad, which was set to expire. Those largely affect family members, although U.S. citizens can continue to sponsor spouses and minor children.   

The freezes have a limited immediate effect, as U.S. consulates around the world remain closed for most routine visa processing because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Another group affected by Monday’s changes are asylum-seekers. The Trump administration said it would issue new regulations denying work authorization to asylum-seekers with pending claims for one year. 

The orders issued Monday do not apply to immigrants already living and working in the United States.  

A poll conducted last month by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that 65% of Americans support halting most immigration visas during the coronavirus pandemic. The poll found Republicans widely support such measures, while Democrats were split. 

 

Related Stories

H-1B Visa
Immigration
New H-1B Visa Rules Tilt Toward Holders of Advanced Degrees 
New rules will make it tougher for companies in the U.S. to hire specialty workers on H-1B visas and may alter who gets the visas.  H-1B visa holders are required to have specialized knowledge and, at minimum, a bachelor's degree. 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/30/2018 - 19:43
H-1B Visa
USA
US Allows Fast Processing Again for Some H-1B Visa Applications
The U.S. government said on Monday it would resume fast processing of H-1B visas requested by institutions of higher education and nonprofit and governmental research organizations, while leaving in place a longer approval time for companies that use the visas. President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to crack down on immigrants, whom he said were taking jobs from U.S. citizens, and signed an executive order in April calling for a review of the H-1B program. The…
FILE - An employee works on a computer terminal against the backdrop of a picture of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in the southern Indian city of Kochi.
East Asia Pacific
India IT Stocks Slip Amid Worries About Stricter H-1B Visas
In a story Jan. 31 about H-1B visas, The Associated Press reported erroneously that proposed legislation could require more companies to prove that they have tried to hire U.S. workers before hiring foreign workers on H-1B visas. The change would actually force more companies to make a good faith effort to hire U.S. workers before considering foreign workers. The following is the corrected story:   The shares of top Indian IT companies sank Tuesday in…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

Journalists 'Should Not Be Targeted' by Police During Protests

Police use pepper spray against protesters in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
USA

Trump Administration Limits Foreign Workers Amid Pandemic

H-1B Visa
Economy & Business

Poll: Politics Drive Divergent Views of US Economy

A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. About 1.5 million laid-off workers…
The Americas

Trump Says He Would Only Meet Maduro to Discuss His Departure

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
The Americas

US Urges Release of Canadians Detained in China  

Residents pass by the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. Chinese prosecutors charged two detained Canadians…