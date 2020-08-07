USA

Trump Administration Revamps Federal Royalty Rules for Coal, Oil and Gas

By Reuters
August 07, 2020 08:22 PM
A BNSF Railway train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont.,…
FILE - A BNSF Railway train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The Interior Department on Friday announced a new proposal to ease a regulation on royalties for sales of coal, oil and gas extracted from federal and tribal land after a court struck down its initial repeal of the Obama-era rule last year.

The changes to the Office of Natural Resources Revenue’s (ONRR) regulations lift certain royalties for oil, gas and coal extracted from federal lands and restore pre-2016 policies to align with the Trump administration's focus of easing the "burden the development" of domestic energy.

The move comes as the November presidential election looms and the Trump administration aims to complete several more deregulatory actions on the spring Unifed Agenda, a list of its policy priorities.

“This proposal provides regulatory certainty and clarity to States, Tribes and stakeholders, removing unnecessary and burdensome regulations for domestic energy production,” said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

In the proposal, companies would not pay royalties for any natural gas that has been flared during oil production.

It also removes the 2016 provision meant to close a loophole that enabled coal companies to settle royalty payments on exports to Asia at much lower domestic prices.

Last April, a federal court ruled in favor of California and New Mexico who sued the Interior Department for repealing the 2016 Obama rule for not offering a "reasoned justification" for doing so under the federal Administrative Procedures Act.

American Petroleum Institute Vice President of Upstream Policy Lem Smith said the new proposal gives "clarity and certainty for energy production on federal lands." The proposal incorporates some recommendations made by API during the public comment period.

Conservation groups said the new proposal hurts taxpayers.

“This is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to reopen loopholes that would allow oil and gas companies to skirt royalty payments owed to taxpayers," said Aaron Weiss of the Center for Western Priorities.  

Related Stories

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
USA
Citing Security Concerns, Trump Orders Bans on TikTok, WeChat
China is expected to retaliate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 22:32
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Loses Bid to Add Fourth Debate with Biden in Early September
Current schedule has 3 90-minute debates starting in late September
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 22:20
Bottles for medication are sanitized at the Eva Pharma facility in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Eva Pharma, a leading…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Orders Government to Buy ‘Essential’ Drugs From US Firms
Executive order says US must protect its citizens, infrastructure, cut dependence on foreign manufacturers; trade group spokesman raises objections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 22:21
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Ties COVID-19 Vaccine Timing to November Election
Scientists predict a vaccine won’t be ready prior to year’s end, but the president seems to be hoping for an earlier date that could boost his reelection chances
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 15:32
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Report: Pompeo Warns Russia Against Taliban Bounties

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to a media availability, after their…
The Americas

Canada to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Hopes for Resolution

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference as efforts continue to help slow the…
Europe

Germany, France Quit WHO Reform Talks Amid Tension With Washington, Sources Say

A photo taken in the late hours of May 29, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in…
USA

NRA Dissidents Cautiously Welcome Lawsuit, See Overhaul as Long Overdue

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuomo Clears New York Schools Statewide to Open, Carefully

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 6 ,2020 in New York City where he announced that President…