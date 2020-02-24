Trump Announces Military Deal With India, Expresses Optimism For Trade Pact

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. helicopters and other equipment to India's military.

The announcement came as Trump spoke at a welcome rally in the city of Ahmedabad, where a crowd of more than 100,000 people had gathered to hear from him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the visit, Trump had said a new major trade deal between the two countries would not be part of this trip. But in his address he promised the two countries will be making "among the biggest ever trade deals," and said he is optimistic that he and Modi can reach "a good, even great deal" for both sides.

The president began his address by uttering the Indian greeting of "Namaste," and said that India "will always hold a special place in our hearts."

He and Modi praised the the U.S.-India relationship, as well each other.

"America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," Trump said.

He celebrated India as a successful democracy, and said both countries are committed to working together to fight terrorism.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Stadium, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India.

"Our borders will always be closed to terrorists and terrorism and all forms of extremism," Trump said.

Trump's visit began with a red carpet-welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad, in Modi's home state of Gujarat. Thousands of people then cheered along a motorcade route as Trump and Modi traveled a short distance to a stop at Mahatma Gandhi's ashram.

Pre-trip beautification effort

A small army of workers was deployed ahead of Trump's visit to Ahmedabad to build a 400-meter-long wall along the motorcade route to block the view of where poor people live. The hurried beautification project also includes the placement of about 150,000 flowerpots.

After the stadium event in Ahmedabad and before heading to New Delhi, the president and first lady Melania Trump will make a quick visit to the country's most famous tourist attraction – the Taj Mahal.

Indian media reported Agra will be on lockdown for the visit, although there is concern about controlling the menacing monkeys roaming the grounds of the 17th-century Mughal marble mausoleum.

"The forest department has been requested to ensure that the monkeys stay away from the Taj during Donald Trump's visit," Archaeological Survey of India Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar was quoted telling India Today.

While Trump expressed his optimism for a trade deal, he said last week he was "saving the big deal for later on."

There is mutual agreement on dozens of elements for the pact, but several contentious sectors are unresolved, including medical devices, according to sources close to the talks.

"Whether or not there will be an announcement on a trade package is, really, wholly dependent upon what the Indians are prepared to do," a senior administration official told reporters on Friday. "That said, we have a number of significant commercial deals, which are of great significance that we're very pleased to announce in a number of key sectors."

Indian officials are said to be perplexed that U.S. officials halted trade negotiations just prior to the Trump visit, expressing a view that Washington pursued brinkmanship that failed in the face of a more patient India, which is the world's fifth biggest economy.

"There's no great hurry here" to finalize a trade pact, retired veteran senior Indian diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan in India told VOA.

"I was personally a little bit surprised that the two sides weren't able to get this deal done," Jeff Smith, South Asia research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they depart after a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India.

Bilateral talks

In India's capital, bilateral talks are to focus on contemporary concerns.

Indian officials could raise Trump's hard line on immigration.

"They view the immigration issue -- whether it is offering visas to students or the H-1B highly skilled visas or the green card issue -- as becoming worse in the last four years," Pande told VOA.

It is uncertain whether Trump will discuss the issue of Kashmir.

Six months after Modi ended Kashmir's special status under India's constitution, local politicians there remain detained and internet service is restricted.

Trump "is not always very thoughtful when he talks about such issues, particularly Kashmir. So that's a bee in his bonnet and it's going to come up in some form," Sreenivasan, a former Indian ambassador to the United Nations, predicted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for Trump to help resolve the dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over Kashmir, something the U.S. president has previously indicated he is willing to do. But Modi has strongly rebuffed offers from third parties to mediate.

Indian officials are apprehensive about Trump commenting on the Kashmir issue during the visit.

"He might say that ‘I'm a great deal-maker and I can resolve Kashmir.' But let's hope he doesn't," Pande, of the Hudson Institute, said.

Some members of the U.S. Congress are also expressing concern about Modi's controversial move to give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries – unless they are Muslims.

Trump, during the India visit, will raise such matters, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," according to a senior administration official.

"Attempts to lecture, coerce, punish, intervene in India's affairs have traditionally not been particularly effective," Smith, of the Heritage Foundation, said.

Trump will be the fourth consecutive U.S. president to travel to India, continuing the shift in allegiance by Washington to Delhi from India's arch-rival and neighbor.

Khan, after a recent meeting with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said the U.S. president also promised to visit Pakistan soon.

If "there is no complementary visit to Pakistan or no side agreement on some other way to assuage concerns there, then I think Pakistan will take it as a slight," said Richard Russow, senior adviser for U.S.-India policy studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

VOA White House correspondent Pasty Widakuswara contributed to this report.