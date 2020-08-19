USA

Trump Calls for Goodyear Tire Boycott After Reported Ban on MAGA Hats

By VOA News
August 19, 2020 03:11 PM
FILE - Goodyear Eagle tires are shown during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, in Brooklyn, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2020.
FILE - Goodyear Eagle tires are shown during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, in Brooklyn, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2020.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. issued a statement Wednesday explaining its policy on political attire in the workplace after U.S. President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the company, claiming it banned people from wearing his promotional "Make American Great Again” campaign hats.
 
From his Twitter account Trump urged people not to buy Goodyear tires “They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” He went to say this was the kind of thing “Radical Left Democrats” do, and his supporters should start boycotting products as well.

The president appeared to reference an image that a Goodyear employee allegedly had taken during a diversity training slideshow that went viral this week. A local Kansas television station showed the slide showing a variety of political slogans deemed “acceptable” including “Black Lives Matter” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.”
 
Listed under the “unacceptable” section were “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire” and “Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.”
 
Goodyear, in its statement, posted on its Twitter account, denied that the slide was created or distributed by their corporate office and claimed it was not part of a diversity training class. But they did stand by their workplace policy banning all political slogans of any kind.

The company said: “To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination. To enable a workplace environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”
 
The statement also established the company’s support for law enforcement and pushed back on claims Goodyear is “anti-police.”
 
Goodyear is the largest tire company in North America and is headquartered in Ohio, a 2020 swing state. It employs roughly 63,000 people. The Reuters news service reports shares in Goodyear fell 4% following Trump's Twitter post.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Calls for Goodyear Tire Boycott After Reported Ban on MAGA Hats

FILE - Goodyear Eagle tires are shown during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, in Brooklyn, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Obama, Harris Headline Third Night of Democratic Convention

A worker vacuums the stage where Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will speak on third day…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple is 1st US Company to Be Valued at $2 Trillion

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Cook arrives to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York
2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaign Sues 3rd Iowa County Over Absentee Mailings

Workers prepare to scan in boxloads of absentee ballots at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 in…
USA

Abbott Proposes Punishing Texas Cities That 'Defund' Police

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with…