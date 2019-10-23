USA

Trump Hails 'Big Success' on Turkey-Syria Border

By VOA News
October 23, 2019 09:20 AM
Syrian government forces man a checkpoint near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey…
Syrian government forces man a checkpoint near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Oct. 22, 2019.

President Donald Trump says there is "big success" on the Turkey-Syria border following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from northeast Syria and the end of a Turkish offensive against them.

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!." Trump said on Twitter.
 
Turkey on Tuesday said there is "no need" to resume its military offensive against Syrian Kurds, saying the U.S. has told it that the Kurdish withdrawal from northern Syrian border is complete.
 
Turkey made its announcement hours after the five-day long cease-fire expired in the Turkish military incursion into what had been a Kurdish safe zone in northern Syria.  
 
The Syrian Kurds fought alongside U.S. forces against Islamic State terrorists. But Turkey considers them to be linked with Kurdish separatists who have long fought for autonomy inside Turkey. Turkey calls the Kurds terrorists.
 
Turkey launched its offensive after Trump ordered nearly all U.S. forces out of northern Syria two weeks ago.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reached an agreement Tuesday on joint control of the Syrian border region.  
 
Kurdish fighters would be kept 30 kilometers from the entire 440-kilometer Turkish-Syrian border, and also withdraw from the towns of Manbij and Tel Rifaat.
 
Defense Secretary Mark Esper talks with U.S. troops in front of an F-22 fighter jet deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor)
Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad Wednesday for talks with Iraqi officials about the arrival of U.S. troops recently withdrawn from northern Syria.
 
Seven hundred or more troops have moved into western Iraq, where 5,000 military personnel are already deployed.  
 
Angry Kurds screamed obscenities and pelted a U.S. convoy with rotten potatoes as the convoy headed through the streets of Duhok in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on the way to Iraq.
 
Esper has said the additional troops would help defend Iraq and be available to conduct anti-terrorism operations against Islamic State insurgents inside Syria.
 
But the Iraqi government says the troops do not have permission to stay in the country.  
 
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the U.S. defense chief said that "eventually their destination is home" back in the United States.
 
 

Related Stories

Displaced Kurds stuck at a border after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, wait to try cross to the Iraqi side, at the…
Middle East
Syrian Endgame Sparks Debate About Winners and Losers
For Syria’s Kurds, the dream of their own independent state is now just that — another wisp of hope blown away by the winds of war
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 07:28
Mohammad, 39, sent his three children to stay with relatives ahead of the end of the cease-fire, but says he won't leave unless the city is bombed, in Darbasiyah, Syria, Oct. 22, 2019. (VOA/Yan Boechat)
Middle East
Syrians Vacate Border Towns as Cease-Fire Expires
The few locals remaining are nervous and angry, saying they hope Assad's army, backed by Russia, arrives before Turkey starts bombing
Default Author Profile
By Heather Murdock
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 13:39
Syrian government forces deploy near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey announced an…
Middle East
Syrian Chaos Breathes Life into Islamic State
With so many opportunities emerging for the terror group, US counterterrorism officials warn IS's next steps are uncertain
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 15:22
FILE - Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in a funeral procession for comrades killed during clashes in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, in the town of Qamishli, Syria, Oct, 22, 2019.
Middle East
Kurdish Fighters Say They Have Withdrawn From Northern Syria
Turkey's Erdogan says he has reached agreement with Russia for joint control of region, while the US says it is working to make permanent the 5-day cease-fire on Turkish border
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 14:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Hails 'Big Success' on Turkey-Syria Border

Syrian government forces man a checkpoint near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey…
Impeachment Inquiry

Pentagon Official Overseeing Ukraine Policy to Testify in Impeachment Probe

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura K. Cooper is photographed in…
USA

Zuckerberg Appears in Congress as Facebook Faces Scrutiny

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 19, 2019 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to meetings for technology…
USA

Swedish Envoy: US, N. Korea Talks Went Longer Than Planned

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, says it wants…
USA

US Defense Secretary in Iraq to Discuss Troop Reassignment

Defense Secretary Mark Esper talks with U.S. troops in front of an F-22 fighter jet deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in…