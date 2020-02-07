Trump Impeachment

Trump Ousts Two Who Testified in Impeachment Inquiry

By Associated Press
February 07, 2020 10:18 PM
FILE - Gordon Sondland, then the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, appears before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Nov. 20, 2019, during a hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday ousted Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, who delivered damaging testimony during the impeachment inquiry. Sondland said in a statement that Trump intended to recall him effectively immediately.  

The action came hours after Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the impeachment case, was escorted out of the White House complex. His attorney said Vindman was asked to leave in retaliation for ``telling the truth.'' 

``The truth has cost Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his privacy,'' David Pressman, the attorney, said in a statement. 

Twin brother also dismissed

The Army said in a statement that Vindman and his twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, who also was asked to leave his job as a White House lawyer on Friday, have been reassigned to the Army. 

Alexander Vindman's lawyer issued a one-page statement that accused Trump of taking revenge on his client. 

``He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country, even when doing so was fraught with danger and personal peril,'' Pressman said. ``And for that, the most powerful man in the world — buoyed by the silent, the pliable and the complicit — has decided to exact revenge.'' 

The White House did not respond to Pressman's accusation. 

``We do not comment on personnel matters,'' said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the foreign policy arm of the White House where Vindman was an expert on Ukraine. 

FILE - Then-National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2019.

Vindman's status had been uncertain since he testified that he didn't think it was ``proper`` for Trump to ``demand that a foreign government investigate`` former Vice President Joe Biden and his son's dealings with the energy company Burisma in Ukraine. Vindman's ouster, however, seemed imminent after Trump mocked him Thursday during his post-acquittal celebration with Republican supporters in the East Room and said Friday that he was not happy with him. 

``I'm not happy with him,'' Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. ``You think I'm supposed to be happy with him? I'm not. ... They are going to be making that decision.'' 

Vindman, a 20-year Army veteran, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared late last year for what turned out to be a testy televised impeachment hearing. Trump supporters raised questions about the Soviet Jewish immigrant's allegiance to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine — offers Vindman said he swiftly dismissed. 

``I am an American,'' he stated emphatically. 

Trump loyalists cheer

Trump backers cheered Vindman's removal, while Democrats were aghast. 

``The White House is running a two-for-one special today on deep state leakers,'' Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, wrote on Twitter. 

A Twitter account used by the president's reelection campaign, #TrumpWarRoom, claimed Vindman leaked information to the whistleblower, whose complaint about Trump's call ignited the investigation, and ``colluded with Democrats to start the partisan impeachment coup.`` 

Former Trump NSC official Tim Morrison testified that others had brought up concerns that Vindman might have leaked something. Vindman, in his own congressional testimony, denied leaking any information. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the firing was another example of how the ``White House runs away from the truth.`` 

``Lieutenant Colonel Vindman lived up to his oath to protect and defend our Constitution,`` Schumer said in a statement. ``This action is not a sign of strength. It only shows President Trump's weakness.'' 

At last fall's hearing, when the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Devin Nunes, addressed him as ``Mr. Vindman,'' the Iraq War veteran replied: ``Ranking member, it's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please.`` 

Defense secretary pledges protection

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman faces no retribution. ``We protect all of our service members from retribution or anything like that,`` Esper said. ``We've already addressed that in policy and other means.'' 

Alexander Vindman is scheduled to enter a military college in Washington, D.C., this summer, and his brother is to be assigned to the Army General Counsel's Office, according to two officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. 

Pressman said Vindman was among a handful of men and women who courageously ``put their faith in country ahead of fear'' but have ``paid a price.'' 

``There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,'' Pressman said. ``Lieutenant Colonel Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.'' 

