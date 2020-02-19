USA

Trump Names US Ambassador to Germany, Robert Grenell, Acting Intelligence Chief

By VOA News
February 19, 2020 11:53 PM
U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2020.

President Donald Trump has named ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a staunch Trump loyalist, as the acting director of national intelligence.

"Rick has represented our country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him," the president said in a brief tweet announcing his choice.

The DNI oversees the entire U.S. intelligence community and also works closely with the director of Homeland Security.

Grenell would be the first openly gay Cabinet member in U.S. history.

Because he would be acting Director of National Intelligence, Grenell does not need Senate confirmation, which is probably why Trump is putting him in the job in an acting capacity.

Grenell has been a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, a newspaper columnist and television news commentator, and the founder of a media and public affairs operation.  

He has no direct experience in the intelligence community, but is regarded to be fiercely loyal to Trump and his policies.

Grenell has been especially outspoken about what he says are the dangers of doing business with the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, urging Germany not to become a Huawei customer because of suspicions the company installs spyware in its products at the bidding of Beijing.

Grenell will replace current acting DNI Joseph Macguire who took the job in a temporary capacity from Dan Coats who Trump fired last July.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with his own intelligence community after it concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and also warned about the threat to national security by global warming. 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Names US Ambassador to Germany, Robert Grenell, Acting Intelligence Chief

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
USA

Proposal Would Overhaul Blocked Tennessee Voter Signup Law

Protesters hold up signs in the House gallery opposing a bill pushed by the Tennessee Secretary of State that would impose new…
The Americas

Scientist Accused of Spying for Russia Is Mexican Hometown Hero 

Department of Justice Building
USA

US Says Accused Bike-Path Killer Saipov Threatened to Behead Jail Officer

Investigators work around wreckage of Home Depot pickup truck that alleged terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov used to mow down people on a bike path in New York City, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: R. Taylor / VOA)
Europe

Lawyer: Assange Was Offered US Pardon If He Cleared Russia

A demonstrator holds a banner outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A case-management…