USA

Trump Not Ruling Out Iraq Sanctions

By Steve Herman
January 22, 2020 06:27 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday did not rule out future sanctions against Iraq, but cited what he called "a very good relationship" when asked about potential plans for withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq.

"We'll see what happens, because we do have to do things on our terms," Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland as he met with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

WATCH:  President Trump Press Conference LIVE in Davos

Iraq's parliament passed a resolution urging the government to expel U.S. troops from the country, prompting Trump to respond with a threat not to leave unless Iraq reimburses the United States for a U.S. airbase there.

He said Wednesday 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, and that his administration will "make a determination" about their future.

Salih highlighted the United States and Iraq as being partners in the war against Islamic State militants, and said he and Trump share the goal of a "stable, sovereign Iraq that is at peace with itself and at peace with its neighbors."

The Iraqi parliament's demand for U.S. forces to get out was a protest against the U.S. drone attack at the Baghdad airport that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Trump also held talks Wednesday with the president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on the final day of his trip to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

In a speech at the event Tuesday, Trump touted the conclusion of two major trade deals and declared Americans are "winning again like never before."

Trump went through a list of what he celebrated as victories for middle class workers and companies, including the first phase of a trade deal with China and the Senate's approval of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

He also kept track of the historic proceedings in the U.S. Senate where he is on trial on a charge of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

Trump expressed confidence in his legal team hours before the start of opening statements, saying, "We have a great case."

Related Stories

President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
USA
Trump Touts US Economy in Davos, Ahead of Impeachment Trial Start
President urges other countries to follow his lead and liberate their citizens from 'crushing bureaucracy'
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 07:06
resident Donald Trump delivers the opening remarks at the World Economic Forum, Jan. 21, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland.
US Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump Spreads Distortions at Davos
A sampling of Trump's remarks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:29
Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum poses for a photo after an interview with the…
Economy & Business
Davos Chief Welcomes Views of Trump, Greta Thunberg at Forum
Following another year of extreme heat, out-of-control wildfires and melting ice sheets, environmental issues are considered to be the top five long-term risks confronting the global economy, WEF said last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 12:47
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Not Ruling Out Iraq Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020.
Economy & Business

Is Vietnam Safe as US Steps Back from the China Trade War?

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods have motivated companies to seek “Made in Vietnam” labels to avoid tariffs. (VOA)
Trump Impeachment

After Lengthy Rules Debate, Trump Impeachment Trial Moves to Opening Statements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks from the Senate chamber as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump…
USA

GOP Congressman Who Backed Nixon Impeachment Dead At 87

FILE - In this July 27, 1974, file photo, Rep. Thomas Railsback, R-Ill., right, confers with chairman Peter Rodino, D-N.J.,…
USA

Suspected Nazi Commander Living in US Dies at 100

A wreath adorns a headstone for Michael Karkoc at Hillside Cemetery, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Minneapolis. Karkoc, a retired…