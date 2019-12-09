USA

Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Vow Cooperation on Probe Into Naval Base Shooting

December 09, 2019 01:23 PM
An Air Force carry team loads the remains of Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters into a vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 8, 2019. Walters was among those killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.
An Air Force carry team loads the remains of Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters into a vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 8, 2019. Walters was among those killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed to cooperate on investigating a shooting at a U.S. Florida Naval base which left three dead on Friday.

The two leaders spoke on the phone Sunday evening about the attack that was carried out by a Saudi military trainee.

"The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with the United States to prevent a horrific attack like the Pensacola shooting from ever happening again," the White House said in a statement, adding that Trump thanked the Crown Prince for his assistance and "continued partnership".

The FBI officially identified the shooter who killed three people as Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer at the Naval Aviation Schools Command at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

FBI officials said the investigation in the incident was taking place under the "presumption" it was an act of terrorism, but that the gunman had likely acted alone.

Authorities are still searching for a motive for the rampage which also injured eight others.

The shooter, who was also killed in the incident, is reported to have hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he showed videos of mass U.S. shootings to his guests, according to media reports. At least one of his guests is reported to have videotaped Friday's massacre.  Several Saudi students are being held for questioning. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that he has instructed the armed forces to review their screening processes of foreign soldiers and security on military installations following the deadly shooting.

The victims were also students at the flight school.  They have been identified as Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, from Coffee, Alabama; Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, from St. Petersburg, Florida; and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, from Richmond Hill, Georgia.

 

Related Stories

FILE- The entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla.
USA
Official: Base Shooter Watched Shooting Videos Before Attack
The official said 10 Saudi students were being held on the base Saturday while several others were unaccounted for
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/07/2019 - 13:53

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

US Politics

Grandson of Late President Bush Runs for Congress in Texas

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, prior to scheduled testimony from…
USA

Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Vow Cooperation on Probe Into Naval Base Shooting

An Air Force carry team loads the remains of Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters into a vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 8, 2019. Walters was among those killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.
USA

Russia Probe Report Finds No Evidence of Political Bias

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, checks pages in the report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee
USA

Amazon Says Trump's 'Improper Pressure' Doomed Pentagon Bid

FILE - Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Nov. 13, 2018.
USA

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker Dies at Age 92

Former US Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Paul Volker listens to opening statements in the confirmation hearing for New York…