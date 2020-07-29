USA

Trump Seems Peeved Americans Like Coronavirus Expert More Than Him

By Ken Bredemeier
July 29, 2020 12:49 PM
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, July 29, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, July 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump seems peeved that the American public likes and trusts his coronavirus infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, more than him.

"It’s interesting. He’s got a very good approval rating, and I like that. It’s good," Trump said Tuesday during one of his occasional coronavirus news briefings at the White House.

"Because, remember, he’s working for this administration. He’s working with us,” the U.S. leader said. “We could’ve gotten other people. We could’ve gotten somebody else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration, and for the most part, we've done pretty much what he and others ... recommended."

But Trump pondered, "He’s got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating ... with respect to the virus?

"It sort of is curious," Trump said. "A man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx, also highly thought of, and yet they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That’s all," he said.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.

Poll after poll in the U.S. has shown those surveyed mostly trust Fauci’s wear-a-face-mask message to the American public, while giving Trump low marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has waffled on the importance of the coronavirus, saying earlier this year it would not amount to much and soon would be under control, before recently saying, as the U.S. death toll rose to a world high of nearly 150,000, that the pandemic in the U.S. would get worse before it got better.  

A Quinnipiac University poll in mid-July, similar to other surveys, showed that 67% of those questioned say they do not trust Trump’s information on the virus, compared to 65% who say they believe the information Fauci delivers.

According to the New York Times, the president was so bothered by Fauci being asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the much-delayed start of the baseball season in Washington last week that he announced he would be throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game next month, even though plans had not been finalized. Then a couple of days later, Trump backtracked, saying he would throw out a first pitch at a Yankees game later in the abbreviated season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out a ceremonial first pitch before MLB Opening Day between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Trump has said he has a good relationship with Fauci but also has said Fauci has made mistakes in his comments on the virus. Earlier this week, Trump retweeted a message saying Fauci "has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard."

For his part, Fauci says he has not misled the public.

“I don't tweet. I don't even read them, so I don't really want to go there,” Fauci said. “I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it's very important.”

 

Related Stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Public Acceptance Key to COVID-19 Vaccine Success, Fauci Says
Infectious disease expert says work must be done to assure public of vaccine safety
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 09:20
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Rejects Trump’s Claims of COVID-19 Treatment 
Trump renewed advocacy of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment of COVID-19, despite studies showing the drug is ineffective 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 13:38
FILE - An arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Again Pushes Unproven Drug as COVID-19 Treatment
A week after appearing to project a more serious tone about coronavirus, president lobs new attacks on credibility of nation's top infectious disease expert
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 10:37
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally before his dad and President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP…
USA
Twitter Deletes Tweet by Donald Trump Jr, Limits His Account
Tweet posted by President Donald Trump's son Monday contained what Twitter termed a misleading video on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 13:16
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the…
USA
Fauci Throws First Pitch to Open Pandemic-Shortened Baseball Season
To prevent spread of the coronavirus, no fans will be allowed at the 30 major league parks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 22:56
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Late US Congressman John Lewis’ Casket Headed to Atlanta

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., July 29, 2020.
USA

Trump Seems Peeved Americans Like Coronavirus Expert More Than Him

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, July 29, 2020, in Washington.
USA

US Pulling Almost 12,000 Troops From Germany

US President Donald Trump greets members of the US military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, on December 27, 2018…
USA

Report: US Congressman Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus 

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the…
USA

UN Provides Roadmap for Peaceful Assembly in Time of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a…