Trump to Sign Order Giving Agencies Emergency Powers to Fast-track Energy Projects, Sources Say

By Reuters
June 04, 2020 01:32 PM
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2020.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to sign an executive order that would let federal agencies use emergency powers to fast track major energy infrastructure projects by overriding environmental permitting requirements, two sources familiar with the proposal said.

The order is billed as a way to "support and accelerate" the U.S. economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and improve U.S. infrastructure, according to bullet points summarizing the order seen by Reuters.

