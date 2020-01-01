USA

Trump Suggests Pulling Some Flavored Vapes Temporarily

By Associated Press
January 01, 2020 01:35 AM
A cloud of vapor is released from an electronic cigarette by a man, who declined to be identified, while smoking with it while…
A cloud of vapor is released from an electronic cigarette by a man, who declined to be identified, while vaping while on a work break, Dec. 11, 2019, in Tukwila, Wash.

PALM BEACH, FLA - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, “We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to protect our children, and we’re going to protect the industry.”

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail, but suggested “certain flavors” in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market “for a period of time.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, such as those sold by Juul and NJOY. E-cigarette pods formulated to taste like tobacco or menthol would still be allowed.

The Journal also reported that tank-based vaping systems, which are less popular among teenagers, would still allow users to custom-mix flavors. The Journal report cited anonymous “people familiar with the matter.”

Previous effort stalls

In September, Trump and his top health officials said they would soon sweep virtually all flavored e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to young children and teens. But that effort stalled after vaping lobbyists pushed back and White House advisers told Trump the ban could cost him votes with adults who vape.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested a ban of flavored e-cigarettes might be temporary.

“Hopefully, if everything’s safe, they’re going to be going very quickly back onto the market,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he was hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

“People have died from this, they died from vaping,” the president said. “We think we understand why. But we’re doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very, very shortly.”

FDA announcement

But the FDA had already announced that, starting in May, all e-cigarettes will need to undergo a review. And only those that can demonstrate a benefit for U.S. public health will be permitted to stay on the market.

In Florida, Trump added: “Look, vaping can be good from the standpoint — you look at the e-cigarettes, you stop smoking. If you can stop smoking, that’s a big advantage. So, we think we’re going to get it back on the market very, very quickly.”

Related Stories

File - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon's public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using…
Student Union
Vaping Comes Under Fire
Age to purchase tobacco, vape products in US to go from 18 to 21
Default Author Profile
By Leah Seyoum
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 14:57
File - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon's public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using…
Science & Health
Canada Health Minister Proposes Bans on Vaping Product Advertising
The proposed regulations come amid growing fears surrounding vaping's safety and mounting evidence that youth vaping is on the rise
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 21:17
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state’s four-month ban of all vaping product…
Science & Health
Study: Vaping Raises Lung Disease Risk, but Less So Than Smoking
Scientists found that those who used e-cigarettes were 1.3 times more likely to develop chronic lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 15:56
FILE - In this March 2, 2011, file photo, a sales associate demonstrates the use of an electronic cigarette and the smoke like…
US Politics
Trump Hears From Vaping Opponents, Industry Executives
As administration backs away from original proposal to ban flavors of e-cigarettes, White House convenes ‘listening session’
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 21:05
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Suggests Pulling Some Flavored Vapes Temporarily

A cloud of vapor is released from an electronic cigarette by a man, who declined to be identified, while smoking with it while…
USA

US-China 'Phase One' Trade Deal to be Signed January 15

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He…
East Asia Pacific

Fireworks, Parties, and Fake Snow Welcome in 2020

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin during New Year's celebrations in Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower, left, in the…
Europe

New US Ambassador to Russia Discusses State of Relations With Counterpart

U.S. Deputy State Secretary John J. Sullivan attends the round table during the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Dinard, France, April 5, 2019.
Middle East

US Immediately Sending More Troops to Mideast

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shi'ite militia supporters damage property inside the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec 31, 2019.